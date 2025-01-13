Board of Trustees Approves Native American and Indigenous Studies Courses at City College

By Emily Thorsen

ethorsen@mail.ccsf.edu

During the Nov. 7 Board of Trustees meeting, a presentation expressed gratitude for the approval of new Native American and Indigenous Studies (NAIS) courses at City College. The first course is scheduled for spring 2025, and the second for fall 2025.

NAIS 38, “Introduction to Native American Studies,” is scheduled to be taught in spring 2025. NAIS 39, “Federal Indian Policy and Native American Culture,” will be offered in fall 2025.

Adolfo Velasquez, former City College Extended Opportunities Programs and Services (EOPS) counselor/chair, spearheaded the presentation. The presentation was preceded by a prayer song performed by two Native women, Marlena Alva and Samantha (Sam) Duarte.

“Our future is one, just to create this program. We want to see a certificate in Native American Indigenous Studies, an Associate for Transfer Degree in Native American Indigenous Studies, and a Native American Indigenous Studies Department taught by Native American scholars,” Velasquez said.

The program is in memory of Lauren Muller, Professor and Chair of Interdisciplinary Studies. Muller led a team to begin developing an “Introduction to Native American Studies” course with the goal of establishing a program in NAIS.

The fight for Ethnic Studies, including Native American and Indigenous Studies at the college level, was initiated by the 1968 Student Strikes at San Francisco State University (SFSU).

“We’re honored to have two of the strikers present here, Anita Martinez (City College Board of Trustees Vice President) and Tomasita Medál. Thank you for your service,” Velasquez said.

As Medál explained, there were no professors of Color at SFSU at the time. The increasing number of People of Color attending SFSU went on strike to emphasize the need for Ethnic Studies classes at the college level.

“When I came to San Francisco State in 1964, there were no teachers of color. There was one Latin American Studies course taught by a retired Standard Oil executive who had been stationed in Brazil,” said Medál.

“There were no students of color; except for wealthy students from Latin America, Africa, and the occasional Central American like myself who came up through the Catholic School System here in San Francisco. There were very, very few of us,” she continued.

Medál is proud to have been part of a nationwide movement leading to the creation of Ethnic Studies Departments at the college level.

“What we did down the street here spread all across the country. We inspired People of Color and non-People of Color who just want to know the truth of what happened,” she said.

“We are in celebration that CCSF is offering courses within the Native American & Indigenous Studies program. We hope for its continued growth and look forward to pathways that could be developed to American Indian Studies and the College of Ethnic Studies at SF State,” said Grace Yoo, SFSU’s Ethnic Studies Department Dean.

In 2007, the Human Rights Commission wrote a report titled “Discrimination by Omission,” that called upon City College to create a NAIS program.

The Ramaytush Ohlone are the proprietors of the land the college currently sits on. The college begins every public meeting with a land acknowledgment.

This practice was made possible when Museum Studies student Helen Pinto developed a respectful Land Acknowledgement Protocol for the college in 2019.

Velasquez reached out to the American Indian Cultural District, the American Indian Cultural Center, as well as the San Francisco Unified School District American Indian Education Department to partner with City College.

Marlena Alva (Blackfoot/Yaqui) and her supervisor Helen Pettiford (Apache) work for SFUSD’s Indian Education Program. This program allows SFUSD students to dual enroll in classes at City College, now including the newly approved NAIS courses.

Pettiford, who serves on the Education Committee of the American Indian Cultural District’s Leadership Council, began collaborating with Velasquez and Interdisciplinary Studies Chair Dr. David Palaita in 2023 to create dual enrollment opportunities.

In spring 2023, SFUSD and City College launched a new certificate pathway allowing juniors and seniors to earn both high school and college credit through classes like Dr. Palaita’s Oceania courses. This program, currently offered at Balboa High School, aims to expand to other schools, including John O’Connell High School.

Pettiford shares the sentiment of gratitude for the start of the new City College NAIS program, but continues to look at the bigger picture. She remains hopeful about the continued partnership between SFUSD and City College, as education on Native history, culture, and traditions is beneficial at all grade levels.

“As an upcoming professional in this line of work, I feel honored to help sustain the efforts that the elders started and worked for in education, culture, and tradition. Being able to have an identity in this education is powerful,” said Alva.

City College has previously offered classes related to NAIS in the past, such as Anthropology 12, “Indigenous People of North America,” History 15A “History of the American Indian: Eastern Tribes,” and History 15B “History of the American Indian: Western Tribes.”

These courses, now inactive, were hosted by the Anthropology and History Departments. The new NAIS courses, however, will be part of the Interdisciplinary Studies (IDST) Department.

City College follows several California Community Colleges (CCCs) offering programs in Native American and Indigenous Studies, including San Diego City College, Palomar College, Mt. San Jacinto College, Los Angeles Southwest College, Fullerton College, Santa Barbara City College, and Cuyamaca College.

“It’s 55 years late but at least it’s peaceful. Keep it up and thank you very, very much for approving this,” said Medál.