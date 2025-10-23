Budget Beat: Threat of Course Cuts Remains

By Marrion Cruz

At the Board of Trustees’ June 2025 meeting, former Interim Chancellor Mitchell Bailey reported a $20 million surplus and proposed redirecting funds from low-enrollment or “non-productive” courses to support high-demand classes.

Faculty and students have expressed uncertainty over which courses may face cuts. Some single-section classes, though small, remain essential to degree completion and transfer pathways.

Janel Hadden, from the Student Hiring Eligibility Process (SHEP) office and a faculty member at the college since 1997, said, “Every year, there are cuts to the budget.”

The Board of Trustees approved a $217.5 million budget for the 2026 school year, projecting a $4.47 million surplus at the end of the fiscal year, according to Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration Yulian Ligioso.

During the Oct. 9 board meeting, trustees raised concerns about how the reserves are being built, suggesting that one-time dollars rather than recurring funds should be used to grow them. Ligioso noted that the college should use its surplus before drawing more money into its reserves.

The Participatory Governance Council (PGC) was scheduled to meet on Oct. 16 to discuss continuing the college’s effort to manage a tight budget amid enrollment fluctuations and cost-cutting measures.

Hadden added that while the potential for class cuts remains ever-present, it “feels different” this time around.

At press time, The Guardsman is waiting on a response about changes in the academic courses for the fall of 2026 from David Yee, Vice Chancellor of Academic and Institutional Affairs.

The Budget Beat will continue its investigation into upcoming schedule changes and the management of the college’s reserve fund.