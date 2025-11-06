CCSF Retirees Showcase Art at Chinatown Campus

By Karla Lopes

kcarval7@mail.ccsf.edu

Eye-catching works of art crafted by City College retirees adorn the walls and hallways of the Chinatown campus. Anyone studying in the cozy armchairs of the building’s second floor or strolling through the fourth-floor hallway can appreciate this exhibition of colors, textures and human creativity.

The idea for “The Power of Art” showcase came to Leslie Plato Smith, an ESL retiree and the art show organizer, in February of this year. Around that time, the Retiree Chapter of the American Federation of Teachers asked Smith to curate an exhibition that would bring together the artistic works of City College’s retired faculty.

Smith began assembling the works in June, marking her first time curating an art show. “This was super exciting,” she said of the experience. She also highlighted the collaborative efforts of the many artists and other departments that helped bring all the art pieces together.

Without imposing a theme or restrictions, the curation process was spontaneous; Smith simply asked the artists to submit whatever artwork they wished. “Even though we didn’t follow a specific theme for the selection, all the different artworks worked together really well, and that was a big surprise,” she said.

Around 75 guests attended the opening event on Oct. 9. At the reception, retiree artists reconnected with friends, many of whom hadn’t seen each other in years.

Exhibit Highlights

The show features a diverse range of art disciplines, including life-sized fiberglass figures from Smith’s “Missing Student Project.” Created in 2004 in collaboration with 60 colleges, the statues represent the consequences of restricted access to higher education.

Other notable works include Anna Asebedo’s striking monoprints and mixed-media pieces on paper, Jane Sneed’s vibrant watercolor depictions of San Francisco, and Deborah Corsini’s colorfully abstract tapestries.

“The exhibition looks really good and stylish,” said Lisha Situ, a Child Development major who was studying on the second floor. “The paintings hanging on the walls make me feel like I’m standing in a small corner of a museum.”

When asked to name her favorite work, Situ chose “Feather River in the Moon” by Lynn Regina Schneider. “I like the way the artist uses color and water to create a fresh sense of nature,” she said.

Yi Liang, a Chinatown campus librarian, pointed without hesitation to an acrylic painting by Serena Lam Chan as her favorite. Chan, an Admission and Enrollment retiree, depicts the Chinese Village of Hongcun in her painting. Liang had once been in that village and could recognize the scene. “The artist painted the whole overview of the village, and the pond in the middle of it is a place where people wash clothes and their vegetables,” she said.

Art Department retiree Allan Firestone’s ethereal sculpture stands out against the white walls of the fourth floor. Across from it, mini origami sculptures, jewelry, and other handcrafted pieces are displayed in a glass showcase.

The exhibition also features poetry books by associate vice chancellor retiree Stephan Herman, a live jazz performance by Music Department retiree Lenny Carlson, and a haircut workshop by Older Adult Department retiree Hanna Martin, all of which highlight the show’s interactive spirit.

The Power of Art will conclude with a closing celebration on Dec. 11.