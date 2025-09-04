CCSF Secures Full Accreditation Through 2030

By Tabari Morris

City College received a full reaffirmation of its accreditation from the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges in June of 2025. The ruling guarantees City College continues to be formally accredited as a degree-granting college at least until the year 2030, that it can still utilize federal student aid and feel secure in the value of their credits and diplomas through the fall term and on into future semesters.

The reaffirmation follows City College’s recovery from past financial management and Board of Trustees leadership shortcomings, demonstrating compliance with the specified standards. ACCJC took into consideration the college’s development and recent leadership initiatives, such as the choice of a new chancellor, Kimberlee S. Messina, and a balanced-budget approval within the 2025-26 school year. The college’s subsequent comprehensive evaluation is in 2030.

As of Autumn 2025, this means City College’s operations are solid, with enrollment opportunities of more than 300 academic and career majors, associate degrees, certificates, and university-transfer programs. CCSF remains eligible for public funding, which means sustained support of its large, diverse and mostly working-class student body.

But the ACCJC also noted the college still had financial woes, along with ongoing budget deficits and depletion of reserves. The college has some tough budget choices ahead of it in the upcoming years to ensure compliance and be sustainable in the long term. Regardless of those concerns, reaffirmation of accreditation guarantees that past, current and future students can enroll this fall knowing their academic credentials are valued and upheld.