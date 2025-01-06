CCSF Students Score Free Access to Rams Football Games

By Cassandra Young

There’s good news for City College students who want to catch a Rams game without emptying their wallets. While general admission is $12, CCSF students can get in for free — that is if they remember to bring their student ID.

CCSF sports coaches were contacted for an official comment, but no response was provided. In search of further information, a few football players were approached as they headed to practice.

The players confirmed that CCSF students are still eligible for free admission to games. One player noted, “Just bring your ID, and you’re good,” while others briefly acknowledged the policy before continuing on their way.

For CCSF students juggling classes, jobs, and tight budgets, the news couldn’t be more welcome. Alex Williams, a CCSF student and self-professed Rams fan, shared, “I love that we can go for free. I mean, it just makes it easy to support the team without, you know, having to spend extra. I’ll be there this season.”

With home games held at George M. Rush Stadium, the policy gives students a front-row seat to the excitement, from hard-hitting plays to lively halftime shows. Beyond the fun, the free admission is part of CCSF’s ongoing commitment to engaging students and encouraging school spirit without adding to financial stress.

So, if you’re a student wanting to escape the library and catch a Rams game, remember: just bring your ID, and you’re in. Go Rams!