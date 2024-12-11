City College Fights to Revive Adult Education Amid Surging Demand

By Rebeca Becerra Soto

rebecabecerra13@gmail.com

City College grapples with increasing demands for adult education and the administration is now considering how to reinstate and expand these programs despite significant challenges related to funding, staffing, and logistics.

The demand for adult education has reportedly grown as more working adults seek opportunities for career advancement and personal development. The American Federation of Teachers Local 2121 has raised concerns they had regarding the needs of English-learning adults specifically.

Students and advocates are particularly interested in courses that offer career-oriented training, foundational skills like English and math, and pathways to higher education. Professor Alisa Messer, who teaches an English 1A class, noted in June 2024 that her waiting list was as large as a full-sized class.

English 1A is a gateway course required for students pursuing advanced courses, and Messer is not the only professor dealing with long waitlists. More than 200 students are currently on waitlists for the English 1A class, aiming to use this course as a stepping stone to further their careers.

Historically, City College used to offer a wide selection of adult education courses, serving thousands of students annually. However, reductions in recent years due to budget cuts and declining enrollment during the pandemic have significantly scaled the program back.

The pandemic caused a sharp drop in adult education enrollment as students faced financial and personal challenges, a trend that has persisted even after the return to in-person classes. This continued decline has further strained the college, which was already grappling with reduced funding and staffing.

Six people in the English department were laid off in spring 2022. This resulted in a shortage of teachers for required English courses. The Board of Trustees chose to rehire several of the dismissed professors after faculty members protested the layoffs, but gaps remained.

High demand also exists for non-credit Career Technical Education programs in Child Development, Culinary Basic Skills, Custodial Training, and Construction Administrative Assistant. These programs are popular among students seeking skills in high-demand fields.

Employers actively seek graduates from these programs, highlighting their importance in meeting workforce needs. Expanding these resources and access to them could benefit both students and local industries.

Despite these challenges, City College is exploring solutions to meet the demand for adult education. In 2022, the college introduced the San Francisco Adult Education Consortium Three-Year Plan to tackle barriers like language, technology access, and basic needs that could be preventing adults from accessing a high-quality education.

A lot of adults are in non-credit classes, and more resources have become available for non-credit students. Tutoring, peer-lab aids, and academic and retention counseling have all become available for non-credit students, along with extra support to the Mission Family Resource Center, which offers direct assistance to student parents, including childcare.

The college’s three-year plan is working on enhancing collaborations with other initiatives and organizations, such as Reimagining the Student Experience Strong Workforce Program, and Student Equity and Achievement Program, to maximize impact and ensure alignment with broader educational and workforce strategies.

Many adult students have a hard time navigating the school system as they are in the process of learning English. With the help of Language Line Services, Inc., City College has been able to provide on-demand interpretation services, audio or video, at all student service desks.

In addition to language barriers, there has been a positive correlation between many adult students who are English learners and students who face financial instability. The college has been working on improving and expanding programs made to train students in careers that result in employment at a livable wage.

While City College has made progress, the path forward remains challenging. Meeting the diverse needs of adult learners will require sustained funding, innovative solutions, and ongoing collaboration with community partners.

City College’s efforts highlight its commitment to supporting adult learners. However, significant work remains to ensure that every student has the resources they need to succeed.