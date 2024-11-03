City College Men’s Basketball Looks Ahead After Jamboree Win-Streak

By Dominic McDonald

With the new 2024-25 college basketball season approaching, City College’s men’s basketball team is gearing up under the leadership of returning 6’7” sophomore forward/guard Antonio Pusateri. The Rams went undefeated in a recent summer league jamboree tournament, setting the stage for a promising season ahead. With players like Ray John-Spears, Jalen Glenn, and King-Jhsanni Wilhite contributing to the team’s impressive performance, hopes are high for another playoff run this year.

Forward/Guard Pusateri is a versatile player who can shoot beyond the arc and take you to the rack, drive to the basket, and excel on both ends of the floor. Known for his versatility and leadership, he plays as the big in the paint while handling the ball up top like a guard. His ability to defend, score, and—most importantly—facilitate was a key factor in City’s College’s success.

Ray-John Spears and Jalen Glenn complimented Pusateri by bringing high energy to the team’s 4-0 run in the jamboree. Spears, an explosive, high-flying guard energized the crowd with his ball handles, while Glenn, a sharpshooter on the wing, stretched defenses with his accurate shooting from the three.

Point guard King-Jhsanni Wilhite controlled the game’s tempo, using his quick handles and good court vision to create opportunities for his teammates. His leadership on both ends ensured the offense ran smoothly, while his defense made him a two-way player.

With the fall season fast approaching, City Colleges’s undefeated summer run has fans eagerly anticipating what’s next for the Rams. The players are hungry for more, and fueled by their strong chemistry and depth; this team looks ready for a deep postseason run.

The summer jamboree run was just the beginning. The real test lies ahead with the upcoming season.