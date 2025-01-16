City College Unveils $155 Million STEAM Building, Ushering in a New Era of Education

By Rebeca Becerra Soto

rebecabecerra13@gmail.com

City College unveiled its long-awaited STEAM Building on Dec. 12 with speeches from administrators and a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The facility promises to enhance education in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The $155 million STEAM Building, designed by the Smith Group and built by Rudolph and Sletten, spans 124,000 square feet. Over 1,400 craftspeople worked on the project, completing it with only one minor injury reported.

Inside, the STEAM Building boasts state-of-the-art facilities. Tall glass windows on every floor offer stunning views, while ample study spaces line the hallways. The building includes chemistry and biology labs, art classrooms, collaborative rooms, and faculty offices. The rooftop provides a serene space with breathtaking views of the campus and surrounding greenery.

The STEAM Building’s journey began in December 2022, funded by Proposition A, which allocated $845 million to update City College facilities, construct new buildings and make earthquake safety upgrades.

The ribbon cutting ceremony, scheduled for 12 p.m., began a few minutes late as attendees settled into their seats. Visitors were greeted with refreshments and light snacks at the entrance. While RSVPs were encouraged, many attendees walked in, creating a lively but slightly chaotic atmosphere.

Cameras flashed, people whispered and latecomers jostled for seats as Interim Chancellor Mitch Bailey introduced himself and the project. “This building is a wonderful example and a critical element of all teaching and learning,” Bailey said. “But it’s the people who fill these halls and classrooms who give this building its heart.”

Eleven speakers addressed the crowd, reflecting on the building’s significance and future impact. President of the Board of Trustees Alan Wong expressed gratitude to San Francisco voters for passing Proposition A.

“This is a fresh start for City College,” Wong said. “It’s time to move forward, use this facility to its max and ensure that everyone knows about it.”

Student Chancellor Juan “Malinalli” Villalobos delivered a heartfelt speech, encouraging students to make the most of the new space. “Let this building be a place where you challenge yourself, collaborate with others and discover your true potential,” Villalobos said.

Dr. Erin Denney, another speaker, described the STEAM Building as “a canvas for learning, innovation and creativity” and thanked key department chairs who contributed to the project. The ceremony culminated with the ribbon cutting, led by Chancellor Bailey and several speakers. The crowd erupted in applause as oversized scissors sliced through the ribbon, marking a new chapter for the campus and attendees then toured the building, eager to explore its features.

Second-year student Caitlin Lam, who is transferring to a four-year college in 2025, expressed bittersweet feelings about the new building. “I wish I could stay another year so I can enjoy this building,” Lam said.

City College’s STEAM Building is set to open for classroom use in 2025, with departments like chemistry, biology and the arts moving in. As the community looks ahead, the STEAM Building stands as a symbol of innovation, collaboration and hope for the future of education.





