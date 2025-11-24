City Hall Recognizes CCSF’s Brian Vargas for Service to Student Veterans

By Qi Mai

qmai10@mail.ccsf.edu

At a City Hall ceremony celebrating the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and San Francisco’s Veterans Day observance, city leaders and veteran-service organizations gathered to honor the resilience and service of local veterans.

Brian J. Vargas, the manager of the City College Veterans Resource Center, was recognized at the celebration for his contributions to veterans and for his bravery. Vargas, a Marine who survived a sniper attack in Iraq and rebuilt his life through years of medical recovery, education, and advocacy work, was awarded a certificate for his leadership supporting student veterans at City College. The event, attended by Mayor Daniel Lurie, was hosted by Swords to Plowshares, Heart and Armor, and community partners.

This Veterans Day served not only as a reminder of the bravery of Brian Vargas and all who have served in the military, but also as an acknowledgment of the life-changing stories that unfold in the Veterans Resource Center.