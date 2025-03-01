Community Feedback Shapes the Selection of Future Vice Chancellor

by Qi Mai

qmai10@mail.ccsf.edu

As City College searches for a new Vice Chancellor for Academic and Institutional Affairs, the administration provided an opportunity for community feedback.



The candidates for the position are Dr. Zahi Atallah, Dr. Deonne Kunkel, Dr. Bradley Lane, and Mr. David Yee. Evaluation forms for each candidate were to be completed and turned in by Wednesday, Feb.12.



Each candidate participated in a brief listening session. At the beginning of each session, they presented their background and experience, followed by a moderated question-and-answer session, with questions submitted in advance by campus constituent groups.



The candidates discussed college administration, affairs, development, long-term planning, the use of AI in teaching, and President Trump’s policies as they relate to the college.



Their presentations offered comprehensive and insightful analyses, and the overall feedback was positive.

During the Vice Chancellor for Academic and Institutional Affairs Forum, some faculty, staff and students attended in person and completed the evaluation forms. Others participated by watching the recorded sessions online. The feedback from the City College community is essential in selecting the next Vice Chancellor for Academic and Institutional Affairs.



The Guardsman conducted an additional in-person survey to gather more responses. Students from around Ocean Campus were invited to read the candidates’ professional bios before scoring the candidates.



In the Guardsman survey, some staff and students provided their feedback. After reviewing the candidates’ bios, Computer Science students Zwe Min Khant and Thet Paing Htoo, Economics major Kyaw Zinc Hein and Communications major Ariana Espinal, commented that Dr. Bradley Lane stands out due to his achievements in community-building, strong communication, and leadership skills, which they believe set him apart from the other candidates.



However, some students expressed a lack of interest in the forum. A few students also mentioned that they believe Dr. Zahi Atallah and Dr. Deonne Kunkel could help City College improve and become even better.



Patrick Hall, Storeroom Manager in the Engineering and Technology Department, offered a particularly positive evaluation.“David Yee is the only candidate that I am truly impressed with. His answers were perfect, and his understanding of CCSF’s history and policies was clear. His past honors demonstrate that he is not only capable, but also a man of integrity. We need honest, straightforward, and committed leadership to move CCSF forward,” Hall said.



It was widely agreed that offering three ways to participate—attending in person, listening to the recorded sessions online, and taking the survey on-site—was an excellent approach for gathering feedback from the community.