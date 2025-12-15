Darius Clark-James Wins Offensive Player of the Year

City College’s return to the playoffs this fall was led by freshman Quarterback Darius Clark-James, who was voted the Bay 6 League Offensive Player of the Year and was a unanimous selection for the league’s first-team quarterback.

Clark-James passed 2,504 yards and 17 touchdowns in just 10 regular-season games. Proving he was not afraid to think with his feet, the quarterback acquired 483 rushing yards and 6 TDs.

Clark-James was one of 12 City College players to be recognized by the All-Bay 6 League’s First-Team honors.

First-Team Offense

Darius Clark-James, QB

Jeremiah Nash, WR

Imari Conley, All-Purpose

Frankie Petuya, OL

Tony Perez, OL

First-Team Defense

Kalique Cheeves, DB

Bryce Heckard, DB

Kahanu Kalahiki, DB

Sonny Vitale, LB

Mwandishe Adams, DL

Kam Bizer, DL

Honorable Mention

Bradley Amsden, DL

Cheeves, Nash and Conley were also unanimous selections for the league.