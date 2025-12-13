by Marrion Cruz, John R. Adkins

A delivery driver was fatally crushed by his company’s box truck on Ocean Campus today, while delivering plants to the Horticulture Department, at around 11 a.m.

The driver, an adult male and employee of Devil Mountain Wholesale Nursery, was pinned between the vehicle and the supply yard’s wooden entry gate after leaving the truck idling.

Environmental Horticulture & Floristry Department Chair Steven Brown, who was not there at the time of the incident, confirmed that department employees were able to open the gate after some delay and struggle with the gate code.

Police dispatch records show that a call was placed at approximately 10:54 a.m. regarding the injury from a vehicular accident near the intersection of Gennessee Street and Judson Avenue.

SFPD media relations stated that at approximately 10:52 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Judson Avenue for a vehicle collision with injuries. The officers arrived at the scene and immediately provided aid to the injured driver before the medics arrived.

“Despite the life-saving measures of emergency responders, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene,” SFPD said.

Milton Cancino, a resident of Judson Avenue, said he “saw the guy lying on the ground for a while,” after 11 a.m.

The police department’s investigation confirmed that the victim was struck and killed by his own vehicle while he was outside.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., a tow truck removed the delivery truck from campus and was accompanied by a police cruiser upon exiting the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575 -4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

This is a developing story and may be updated as more information becomes available.