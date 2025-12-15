Eduardo Nuño Named Coach of the Year

Closing out an impressive 2025 regular season, Head Coach Eduardo Nuño was awarded the All-Bay 6 League Coach of the Year. He shares the title with Diablo Valley College’s Head Coach Jimmy Collins.

In only his second season with the Rams, Nuño has led the team back to the Northern California Regional Playoffs. He found City College football at a low point. After last season had already begun, the former coach left for another team, taking some of the City College players with him. Nuño joined as interim coach after the team had been decimated in numbers, and the Rams started the 2024 season with a five-game losing streak. Unfazed and determined, Nuño brought the Rams back up with a passion, leading the team right back where they belonged: The All-Bay 6 championships, closing their playoff run with a 4-1 league record.