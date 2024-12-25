Engineering Student Jena Mixon Reaches for the Stars with NASA program

By Diane Ayerdi

dayerdi@mail.ccsf.edu

Jena Mixon, an engineering student at City College, is reaching for the stars through her recent participation in the online NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars program, which inspires students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Her journey began with Mission 1: Discover, a five-week online course where students read materials on NASA and wrote reflection papers. There was also “a final project that was infographic and kind of artistic. Once all of your assignments were graded, if you received 80% then you moved on to Mission 2,” Mixon said.

Michael McGlone, NASA education project manager for the National Community Colleges Aerospace Scholars, said, “NCAS is an entry-level program for community college students who have an interest in STEM, but also an interest in the space industry, to learn about NASA, the jobs we do, investigate if this is the type of work they want to pursue, get a foot in the door or understand what the space industry is like.”

Mixon shared her insights on the purpose of the NCAS program, “The program is meant to familiarize people with NASA and make them better picture themselves as a NASA employee. It is such a lofty goal that community college students feel is out of their reach.”

After successfully completing the first phase of the program (Mission 1), Mixon then advanced to Mission 2: Career Simulation which took place completely online, from October 23-30, 2024.

McGlone explained, “Mission 2 is a six-day intensive team assignment where the participants have to design a mission to send some rovers to the moon in preparation for a later human mission. They take on career roles in doing that. It is a simulation of a week of working at NASA.”

Reflecting on her experience with Mission 2, Mixon shared, “This part was more technical and very intense. I learned a lot of skills about working as a team, doing things under a lot of pressure and there was a big project to do in six days. This particular mission dealt with designing a moon rover and an entire mission to go with the moon. I designed the rover and the shelters. I was building shelters to protect future astronauts from radiation on the moon.” She added, “I also got to do a video chat and meet some astronauts who were on an international space station. So that was super cool.”

Mixon is now considered NCAS alumni after successfully completing Mission 1 and 2, which allows her to participate in internships with NASA and future potential employment. Her participation in Mission 3, the last phase of the program, is currently pending.

Mission 3 is a more competitive part of the program, accepting 40 participants. It is a hybrid experience consisting of a two-week online experience with the third week being held onsite at one of the 10 NASA centers nationwide. During the third week, “participants work as a team, work with NASA personnel and get a tour of the facility,” McGlone said.

Mixon’s future academic and career goals include pursuing a master’s degree in engineering at San Francisco State University. She is currently studying mechanical engineering, but is also interested in chemical engineering. Ultimately, she hopes to become a design engineer and is particularly interested in water resource management, with the possibility of doing water research at the NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley.

Mitch Bailey, interim chancellor at City College applauded Mixon’s achievements, stating, “This is wonderful news! To be selected to participate in this national program brings great honor to Jena and our college. As an institution- and a society-we need more pathways for females in STEM fields. This doesn’t mean just ensuring there are opportunities for entry, but fostering organizational and discipline cultures that are welcoming, inviting and supportive. It is a joy to see students couple their classroom learning with additional educational experiences. Leveraging knowledge and applying it to scholastic and practical means is a great outcome for students! This is an exciting opportunity! Leading by example is a gift. Jena’s participation is a pathway for others to follow, and we hope that other students will do just that.”

McGlone also praised Mixon’s achievements by adding, “I did not get a chance to meet Jena. I know from her mentors that she worked hard. She has a family and is juggling school, home and employment. She is one of those classic community college students who has a hundred things going on, but still made time for this program and was successful.”

The NCAS program is currently recruiting students for its next program, which will begin in January 2025. The application deadline was November 25, 2024, but for more information about future opportunities, students can visit https://go.nasa.gov/ncas.

Mixon’s participation in the NCAS program demonstrates the potential for students to pursue careers in engineering and space exploration. “I say for people not to be shy about applying for the program. Don’t count yourself out for anything. Anything you want, go for it. Never hold back thinking you’re not qualified because you might surprise yourself,” Mixon said.