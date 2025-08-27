Events Calendar 8/31-9/13

By Abby Sigler
August 31
Meet local zinesters and dive into the world of DIY publishing
11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | City View at Metreon
September 1
Labor Day Holiday
City College is closed — no classes in session
This classic Labor Day cycling race takes over the Embarcadero, with high-speed criterium laps around Levi’s Plaza
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Levi’s Plaza, SF
Golden Gate Park Band – Labor Day Concert
A free afternoon performance at the Bandshell, celebrating workers
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Golden Gate Park
September 5
Women’s Volleyball vs. Mendocino
Cheer on the Rams as they take on Mendocino in their first home quad match of the season
3:00 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Wellness Center
Women’s Volleyball vs. Skyline
Stick around for a second match as CCSF faces Skyline at home
5:00 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Wellness Center
September 9
Listen & Learn: Elevate Your Journey
The Student Equity team hosts a session on navigating CCSF resources and support programs.
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Virtual (Zoom)
September 10
“Clueless” 30th Anniversary Screening
Celebrate the ‘90s classic with a special Q&A featuring Elisa Donovan (“Amber”).
7:00 p.m. | Balboa Theater
September 11
CCSF Information Session (In-Person)
Drop in to learn about CCSF, enjoy refreshments, grab swag, and win raffle prizes.
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Student Success Center, Room 2101
Featuring performances by Shaboozey, Fireboy DML, and Red Leather.
3:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m | Civic Center Plaza
September 13
San Francisco Chinatown Noodle Festival
Enjoy noodle tastings from local vendors, a dim sum eating contest, and giveaways at this community food festival hosted by the Chinese Culture Foundation.
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 750 Kearny St., 3rd Floor, San Francisco