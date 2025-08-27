Events Calendar 8/31-9/13

By Abby Sigler

August 31

Zine Fest

Meet local zinesters and dive into the world of DIY publishing

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | City View at Metreon

September 1

Labor Day Holiday

City College is closed — no classes in session

49th Giro di San Francisco

This classic Labor Day cycling race takes over the Embarcadero, with high-speed criterium laps around Levi’s Plaza

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Levi’s Plaza, SF

Golden Gate Park Band – Labor Day Concert

A free afternoon performance at the Bandshell, celebrating workers

1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Golden Gate Park

September 5

Women’s Volleyball vs. Mendocino

Cheer on the Rams as they take on Mendocino in their first home quad match of the season

3:00 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Wellness Center

Women’s Volleyball vs. Skyline

Stick around for a second match as CCSF faces Skyline at home

5:00 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Wellness Center

September 9

Listen & Learn: Elevate Your Journey

The Student Equity team hosts a session on navigating CCSF resources and support programs.

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Virtual (Zoom)

September 10

“Clueless” 30th Anniversary Screening

Celebrate the ‘90s classic with a special Q&A featuring Elisa Donovan (“Amber”).

7:00 p.m. | Balboa Theater

September 11

CCSF Information Session (In-Person)

Drop in to learn about CCSF, enjoy refreshments, grab swag, and win raffle prizes.

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Student Success Center, Room 2101

Free Civic Center Concert

Featuring performances by Shaboozey, Fireboy DML, and Red Leather.

3:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m | Civic Center Plaza

September 13

San Francisco Chinatown Noodle Festival

Enjoy noodle tastings from local vendors, a dim sum eating contest, and giveaways at this community food festival hosted by the Chinese Culture Foundation.

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 750 Kearny St., 3rd Floor, San Francisco