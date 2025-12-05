Events Calendar Dec. 7 – 20

By Abby Sigler
Sunday, Dec. 7
13th Annual Festival of the Moving Image
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. | The Roxie
Tuesday, Dec. 9
Data Science Speaker: Measuring Discrimination in Police Stops
3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | STEAM 101
Fall Jazz Concert
7:00 p.m. | HBB 140
Wednesday, Dec. 10
4:00 p.m. | Zoom
Thursday, Dec. 11
SFSU School of Engineering Visit
9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | SFSU Campus
Holiday Plant Sale
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Horticulture Center, Ocean Campus
Movie Night! Film Screening “Lilo & Stitch”
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | SSC 2122
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | Smith Hall Cafeteria
CCSF Retiree Art Show Closing Celebration
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Chinatown/North Beach Center
Winter Chorale Concert
5:30 p.m. | Rosenberg Library, 2nd Floor Atrium
Friday, Dec. 12
Fort Mason Night Market
4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | Fort Mason Center
Sunday, Dec. 14
Annual Bernal Heights Holiday Fair
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Bernal Heights Library
Friday, Dec. 19
Women’s Basketball vs. LA Valley
5:00 p.m. | Wellness Center