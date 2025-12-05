December 5, 2025

Events Calendar Dec. 7 – 20

By Abby Sigler

Sunday, Dec. 7

13th Annual Festival of the Moving Image

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. | The Roxie

 

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Data Science Speaker: Measuring Discrimination in Police Stops

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | STEAM 101

 

Fall Jazz Concert

7:00 p.m. | HBB 140 

 

Wednesday, Dec. 10

SFO STEM Internships

4:00 p.m. | Zoom

 

Thursday, Dec. 11

SFSU School of Engineering Visit

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | SFSU Campus

 

Holiday Plant Sale

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Horticulture Center, Ocean Campus

 

Movie Night! Film Screening “Lilo & Stitch”

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | SSC 2122

 

CCSF Holiday Celebration

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | Smith Hall Cafeteria

 

CCSF Retiree Art Show Closing Celebration

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Chinatown/North Beach Center

 

Winter Chorale Concert

5:30 p.m. | Rosenberg Library, 2nd Floor Atrium

 

Friday, Dec. 12

Fort Mason Night Market

4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | Fort Mason Center

 

Sunday, Dec. 14

Annual Bernal Heights Holiday Fair

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Bernal Heights Library

 

Friday, Dec. 19

Women’s Basketball vs. LA Valley

5:00 p.m. | Wellness Center

 

