Events Calendar Nov. 22 – Dec. 6

By Abby Sigler

Saturday, Nov. 22

CCSF Football vs. Fresno (NorCal Quarterfinals)

12:00 p.m. | George M. Rush Stadium

 

Monday, Nov. 24

QRC Bi-Monthly Mental Health Check-In

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Student Success Center, 2116

 

Thursday, Nov. 27

Alcatraz’s Thanksgiving Indigenous Peoples’ Sunrise Ceremony

4:15 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. | Alcatraz

 

Tuesday, Dec. 2

Film Screening: “Please Stand By”

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Student Success Center 2122

 

Wednesday, Dec. 3

Fashion & Culinary Holiday Marketplace

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Smith Hall Cafeteria

 

Interview Ready: Master Each Stage of the Interview Process

1:00 p.m. | Student Success Center 2122

 

Salary Negotiation Essentials Workshop

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Zoom

 

Thursday, Dec. 5

3D Printing for Non-Beginners Workshop

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Rosenberg Library, Collaboratory R 403

 

Friday, Dec. 5

QRC Film Screening: The Normal Heart

12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Student Success Center, 2116

 

Women’s Basketball vs. Cosumnes River

5:00 p.m. | Wellness Center, Ocean Campus

 

Saturday, Dec. 6

Mission Craft Holiday Market

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | 455 Valencia St.

 

