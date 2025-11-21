Events Calendar Nov. 22 – Dec. 6

By Abby Sigler
Saturday, Nov. 22
CCSF Football vs. Fresno (NorCal Quarterfinals)
12:00 p.m. | George M. Rush Stadium
Monday, Nov. 24
QRC Bi-Monthly Mental Health Check-In
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Student Success Center, 2116
Thursday, Nov. 27
Alcatraz’s Thanksgiving Indigenous Peoples’ Sunrise Ceremony
4:15 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. | Alcatraz
Tuesday, Dec. 2
Film Screening: “Please Stand By”
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Student Success Center 2122
Wednesday, Dec. 3
Fashion & Culinary Holiday Marketplace
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Smith Hall Cafeteria
Interview Ready: Master Each Stage of the Interview Process
1:00 p.m. | Student Success Center 2122
Salary Negotiation Essentials Workshop
3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Zoom
Thursday, Dec. 5
3D Printing for Non-Beginners Workshop
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Rosenberg Library, Collaboratory R 403
Friday, Dec. 5
QRC Film Screening: The Normal Heart
12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Student Success Center, 2116
Women’s Basketball vs. Cosumnes River
5:00 p.m. | Wellness Center, Ocean Campus
Saturday, Dec. 6
11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | 455 Valencia St.