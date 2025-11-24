Explore the Lakes of Golden Gate Park

By John Walsh

walshjoan@yahoo.com

Golden Gate Park. More than a thousand acres worth of things to do and sights to see. Anyone visiting the park can walk around and get lost in its beauty. For people who enjoy relaxation near calming bodies of water, there are many small lakes to explore. Blue Heron Lake, formerly known as Stowe Lake, is more commonly known, but there are even more hidden pools, ensconced by nature, that are also worthy of a visit.

Blue Heron Lake

Blue Heron is by far the park’s most popular lake with its boats, waterfall and Instagram-worthy Chinese Pavilion. Situated near the Japanese Tea Garden, this lake is a short walk from the nearby museums or the Botanical Garden.

The Blue Heron Boathouse, located at the northern end of the lake, serves food and drinks. Pedal boats and rowboats are available for rent by the hour, making them a very popular activity on weekends for families and couples.

The stroll around the lake is around a mile long and is complemented by Strawberry Hill, a small island in the middle, which offers views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin County, and the western parts of the city from its summit. Included in Blue Heron’s many photo opportunities are the Huntington Waterfall, foot bridges and Mt. Sutro in the distance.

Spreckels Lake

Spreckles Lake, named after Adolph B. Spreckles, a former sugar heir and parks commissioner, was completed in 1904 for model boat racing. While all the Lakes are technically man-made, this one is more apparent with its cement borders. The half-mile path around the lake is often used as a jogging route for residents. A hot dog stand sits at Spreckels Lake on the weekends for hungry park-goers. True to its origins, the San Francisco Model Yacht Club operates out of a nearby clubhouse and holds regattas between the months of March and October.

North Lake

North Lake is part of a group of lakes known as the Chain of Lakes, situated along Chain of Lakes Drive. To circle all of these is about 1.5 miles, but by itself, North Lake is about .7 miles to walk around. North Lake feels very rustic and somewhat secluded. Frequented by a variety of birds and ducks, it is a popular spot for birdwatchers, but as the signs read, please refrain from feeding the wildlife.

Middle Lake

Middle Lake had been a dry lakebed for years before the city intervened and began revamping it by removing invasive vegetation and refilling it to restore the lake. This summer, a new and improved lake was unveiled, featuring lush green grass and plants, crystal clear water and a calming waterfall.

Lloyd Lake

Lloyd Lake, which was named after a former park commissioner, Reuben Hedley Lloyd, lies right off John F. Kennedy Drive. A man-made waterfall sits to the right, with water flowing into the lake, although it is sometimes turned off. It takes a little over 5 minutes to walk around the lake. Many people enjoy coming here to set up picnics and people-watch as joggers and pedestrians pass by. This lake is known for the Portals of the Past, a white column cement structure that sits on the northern side of the lake, which is the remains of an entryway to a Nob Hill mansion that was destroyed in the 1906 San Francisco earthquake.

Mallard Lake

Mallard Lake sits right off of Martin Luther King Drive and takes about 10 minutes to walk around, with a path adorned with Himalayan blackberry bushes. True to its name, there are hordes of Mallard Ducks that roam around the waters and have made it their home.

Metson Lake

Metson Lake is right off Middle Drive and takes about 5 minutes to walk around. It’s located very close to the Polo Field and is closed off during the Outside Lands festival. This lake is renowned for its crystal-clear blue water.

Alvord Lake

Alvord Lake, named after park commissioner and 1870s mayor William Alvord, was more of a pond than a lake. It sits close to Haight and Stanyan streets at the most eastern edge of the park. The lake is used more as a throughfare into the park than a destination in itself, but it has a small fountain and is very shaded. It’s next to the spooky, cave-like Alvord Lake Bridge, which is an underpass beneath Kezar Drive into the park.

With the exception of Blue Heron, all of the lakes are small. Exploring all the lakes would take about 2-3 hours, or you can settle at one of your choice and relax with the view, enjoying the serenity of nature.