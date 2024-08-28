What’s in store for the CCSF Football Team?

By Cooper McDonald

The City College of San Francisco’s Football Team had an exciting last season with having an overall 9-2 record with a nine game winning streak, what is there to look forward to for this upcoming season?

With winning all of their home games and only losing two away games in the conference, the Rams have shown they are a force to be reckoned with. They had an average of 34 points ahead of their opponents throughout the season.

Returning Defensive Line Coach, Socrates Vegara Jr. said “I’m excited.”

Last year’s head football coach Jimmy Collins has left and CCSF has brought in an Interim head coach, Eduardo Yagües Nuño.

So, what can the Rams’ rivals expect from a dominating team with a new head coach?