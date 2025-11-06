Freeze the Legal Fees: Chancellor Details Shift to In-House Counsel Amid Soaring Costs

By Tabari Morris

tmorri47@mail.ccsf.edu

City College, like many public institutions, must face lawsuits along with a slew of discrimination complaints to stay afloat. Now the college aims to tighten up its legal spending, setting a $1 million cap for the upcoming year.

“The idea of deep pockets is what fuels lawsuits because lawyers know they can win damages in court,” Chancellor Kimberlee Messina said.

The Board of Trustees, concerned about the ongoing legal demand, approved the spending limit on Sept. 25 for services provided by Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo (AALRR). The previous year’s spending rose to $1.6 million, and college officials are pushing for more of the legal work to be done in-house.

The rising costs of City College’s legal expenses are attributed to the recent changes in Title IX and the handling of discrimination complaints. With only one staffer in the Human Resources department, investigations must be outsourced.

“We’re paying for all [external] investigations instead of doing them ourselves … we could really reduce that,” Messina said.

Messina confirmed that a hiring process is also underway to recruit more staff to support the HR department and provide legal counsel. While outsourcing is still necessary due to internal staffing changes, there are ongoing plans to train, Lisa Cooper Wilkins, the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, to be the college’s new Title IX officer.

Trustees and college administrators agree that in-house counsel should result in budget savings and help facilitate a cultural shift toward early resolution of conflicts and reduced grievances.

The quotes of the trustees express optimism about the careful budget management to ensure that spending makes students the priority.

At the September board meeting, officials stated that the increase in legal expenses is also due in part to the return to normal campus life after the pandemic.

City College has planned to keep the board and the public abreast of the increased costs for legal services, adjusting contracts and marking milestones toward the transition to more sustainable in-house services. Messina and the board are committed to balancing the college’s legal needs with the college’s mission to serve students and enhance campus culture.