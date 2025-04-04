From “Revitalizing” Downtown to Immense MUNI Cuts

By Emily Thorsen

ethorsen@mail.ccsf.edu

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency recently announced that residents should anticipate Muni cuts in the coming summer months due to a $50 million budget shortfall. These cuts to our city’s public transportation system will affect residents of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds. The $50 million budget deficit is causing Muni to cut corners; such as increasing wait times, removing transit stops, or removing transit lines altogether.

The SFMTA introduced this rude awakening to residents through three approaches which they developed into a singular plan of action after receiving feedback from community members. The chosen route seeks to keep equity lines intact while reducing or removing services in sporadic intervals. In summer of 2025, Muni service will be cut by 2%, saving around $7 million in revenue. The agency plans to compensate for the remaining deficit by improving fare compliance and optimizing existing parking programs.

These cuts will cause the K Ingleside and M Oceanview lines to run one-car trains on weekends due to reduced ridership compared to weekdays. The 30X Marina Express will continue running in the mornings, but the afternoon and evening service will be suspended until further notice. Two morning trips on the 1X California Express will also be eliminated. On weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., wait times for the 24 Divisadero, 38 Geary and 43 Masonic buses will be extended by two to three minutes each.

The 5 Fulton, 5R Fulton Rapid, 8 Bayshore, 8X Bayshore Express, 91 Third St./19th Avenue OWL, 18 46th Avenue, L OWL, 19 Polk, 29 Sunset, 57 Parkmerced and 58 Lake Merced bus lines will either have spots relocated or removed altogether. The only change occurring before the summer was the implementation of a 30 Stockton Short line along the busiest portion of the 30 Stockton line starting March 15.

Muni should not increase prices and limit service times because doing so negatively impacts the community’s mobility and could negatively impact the SF economy. A lack of public subsidies should not force Muni to make decisions like this. At one time, the city boasted of Muni’s expansiveness, with stops within three blocks throughout the entire city. This sentiment is no longer true with how expansive these recent cuts will be.

San Francisco is not alone in experiencing public transportation budget cuts and their inevitable consequences. A similar situation occurred in the Pittsburgh Regional Transit system, resulting in a 50% ridership reduction from 2001 to 2023. Fewer opportunities to take public transportation lead to decreased ridership, which in turn leads to increased budget cuts. San Francisco could next be affected by this transit “doom loop” if it is not careful with how they handle this delicate situation.

I am one of many in San Francisco who do not own a car. I take pride in riding Muni every day, if not multiple times per day. Our vast public transportation system is one of the many beautiful things this city has to offer. It is a conflict of interest to boast of “revitalizing” downtown while simultaneously cutting the systems that would allow people to enjoy themselves safely and efficiently.