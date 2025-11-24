Fullerton Sent Packing After Rams Win 69-43

SportsBasketballFullerton Sent Packing After Rams Win 69-43 The Guardsman44 minutes ago43 minutes ago01 minsAlessandra Nelson (13) takes a shot against Fullerton College on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in San Francisco. Nelson had a team high 13 points to go along with her 4 steals and 2 blocked shots. City College opened their season at home against Fullerton College with decisive 69-43 win. After Fullerton scored the first 2 points of the game, City College scored the next 5 points and never looked back. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman) Rams Naija Harris (20) drives past Fullerton College defender on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in San Francisco. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman) Rams Caelan De Vera (3) takes a shot against Fullerton College on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in San Francisco. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman) Rams June Lumumba (32) takes a shot over Fullerton College defender on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in San Francisco. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman) Rams Alessandra Nelson (13) steals a pass from Fullerton College on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in San Francisco. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman) Post Views: 20Post navigationPrevious: Events Calendar Nov. 22 – Dec. 6Next: Rams Prepare for Playoff Push, Call on City to Rally Behind ThemLeave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment *Name * Email * Website Δ