November 24, 2025

Fullerton Sent Packing After Rams Win 69-43

The Guardsman01 mins
Alessandra Nelson (13) takes a shot against Fullerton College on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in San Francisco. Nelson had a team high 13 points to go along with her 4 steals and 2 blocked shots. City College opened their season at home against Fullerton College with decisive 69-43 win. After Fullerton scored the first 2 points of the game, City College scored the next 5 points and never looked back. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman)

 

Rams Naija Harris (20) drives past Fullerton College defender on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in San Francisco. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman)

 

Rams Caelan De Vera (3) takes a shot against Fullerton College on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in San Francisco. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman)

 

Rams June Lumumba (32) takes a shot over Fullerton College defender on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in San Francisco. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman)

 

Rams Alessandra Nelson (13) steals a pass from Fullerton College on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in San Francisco. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman)

 

