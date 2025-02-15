Have Your Say: Black History Month

By Henry Crowell

henrycrowell5@gmail.com

We asked students: What do you think of when you think of American Black History?

Tachina Hazel, Nursing Major

“I think of overcoming changes, challenges, perseverance, resilience, because even though everything we went through as a Black race itself, we’re still resilient, we’re still here as a purpose, as a whole, as a people. Humanity. We’re here, we’re seen.”

John Hidalgo, Anthropology Major

“Oppression and unity. Being a Latino, most of the rights we got are thanks to the African community.”

Erin Lofthouse, ESL Faculty Member

“I think it’s a long history, I think it’s a vibrant history, I think it’s an interesting history. And I think more people should know it more thoroughly.”

Keandre Washington, Undecided Major

“When I think of American Black History, I think of all my ancestors, I think of all of our leaders, everyone who stood strong, not only Black people but people of color living in this nation. Having to stand strong and work a little bit harder than those who are not of color. I think of all the (influential people) and activists who didn’t let anyone stop their shine and take away their pride.”

Majid Rebouh, Undecided Major

“I’m really big on botany and plant biology, so I think a lot of George Washington Carver and the contributions that he had to the field of botany, and especially all of his very unique and creative uses of peanuts, like making glue for example. So as a person who loves plant biology and loves science, I think of George Washington Carver.”