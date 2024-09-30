Have Your Say: Campus Security

By Kyra Young

We asked City College students: In light of the recent uptick in crime activity on campus premises, how safe do you feel coming to, leaving from, and moving about on City College campus? If you could suggest how campus safety could be improved, what would that be?

“I feel … medium safe. Anything can happen, and stuff has been happening, so it’s a little scary. It depends — especially for night classes though, then it’s a little freaky. But during the daytime I feel a little more safe.

Maybe we should be able to use keycards or our student IDs to get into campus buildings. The buildings are a little too open to anybody.”

“I always have people here that I know, and I don’t come here at night, so I feel pretty safe. But not everybody has that. I definitely think it could be a lot safer for people who come at night and later in general.

I think using IDs to get into buildings would be a good measure – I feel we shouldn’t be able to get in and out [of campus buildings] as easily as we do. I also think there could be an increased security presence across campus – the closest security is all the way in Judson Village. I don’t think they’d make it all the way over here [Wellness Center] in time if something happened.”

“I’ve felt pretty safe, but I’m here only a few hours a week. I haven’t noticed much.

Other campuses can be in areas with more trouble but that’s not necessarily in CCSF’s purview to change that. In regards to this campus … I haven’t experienced too much – if I’ve experienced anything, I run into more situations while in transit to campus.”

“I’m only here two days a week during the day. I’ve felt safe here. I haven’t run into much trouble out here in comparison to other parts of the city. Since I’ve been at CCSF I’ve felt safe.

I’ve had a couple of incidents getting on the K … there’ve been some shenanigans. But it’s probably the same thing as any other bus route in a city. I guess it just depends.”

“It’s my first year here, so far it hasn’t been an issue. But knowing of recent events now it definitely makes me want to be more mindful of what’s going on.

As for suggestions, I’m not really sure what I’d say – maybe we could have more posts available where you can contact campus security.”