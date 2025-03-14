Have Your Say: Free City Program At Risk

By: Emily Thorsen

ethorsen@mail.ccsf.edu

We asked students: How should Mayor Lurie and the Supervisors support City College?

“I urge the Board of Supervisors and Mayor to acknowledge what the cuts to this program could and are doing to our student community. Students are voicing their demands to reinstate our funding and provide autonomy to use the funds. Expand its reach and address as many students’ needs to support their journeys to receive free education!”

Mariela Haro, Data Science Major

“Free City helps me achieve my career of helping the people of San Francisco without having the financial burden of both tuition and rent. If it wasn’t for Free City, I would not have the opportunity to be the first in my family to go to college, like thousands of others benefiting from this program. I dream of helping the city of San Francisco, I hope Mayor Daniel Lurie and the Board of Supervisors will help students like me achieve our dreams.”

Rheanna Montero, Sexual Health Education and Humanities Major

“I would like Mayor Laurie and the Supervisors to know that we, City College of San Francisco students, are the foundation of human capital that this city will stand on. We will be the health-providers, workers and teachers that SF’s life will depend on to survive. The best he can do to support CCSF is give all the resources we are telling him we need for our education. Starve our education, and the city will suffer the consequences.”

Eddie Escoto, Biology Major

“Mayor Lurie and the Supervisors need to take note that access to education should only be expanded, not cut. Although the Free City program is the first in the nation to offer free community college education to its residents, it is in danger of being further cut back. Rather than being the admin to point flaws at CCSF, he and his team need to work with us to reinstate the cut funding and allow City College to use the money freely.”

Jing Shi, Social Justice and Social Work Major

“With his power and privilege, Mayor Lurie has a duty not only to stop further budget cuts but also to use his money to help restore various programs and services. Budget cuts to services that support marginalized communities will hurt our school and our city. The Free City movement is about more than simply providing quality education and resources for lower-income and working people; it is about strengthening and uplifting our entire city.”

Jocelyn Wong, Undecided Major