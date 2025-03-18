Interim Chancellor Bailey is Allowed to Change His Mind

By John R. Adkins

jradproduction@gmail.com

For over 200 days, Interim Chancellor Mitch Bailey was nothing but transparent about both the state of the college, and his prospect of unemployment. Throughout the fall semester, many found him both honest and approachable, so they were dissapointed to hear how adamant he was about leaving after his interim stint.

Both in conversations and in meetings he consistently reiterated, “I’m only going to be here for one year.”

That was until late February when word began to spread that Bailey had thrown his hat into the ring, and applied for the permanent position. On March 1, City College announced the five finalists, confirming that Bailey had indeed been added to the pool.

AGB Search, the hiring firm brought on by the college, began seeking out new candidates as early as September of last year. City College Human Resources confirmed that three applicants were accepted for review after the January 13, “full consideration date.”



“The applications received after the full consideration date were screened on an expedited basis,” stated the HR department.

Now as the screening committee moves onto the final stage of interviewing its candidates during the week of March 10–14, many constituents are left to wonder, “Why did Bailey change his mind?”

“I believe that everyone has the right to change their mind. And I think that he recognizes that he works well with us and wants to see the investment he’s already made in the college through,” said Classified Senate President Michael Snider.

When asked what might have caused his change of heart, Bailey responded with one word: “Perspective.”

Having taken pride in the progress made on the college’s issues, Bailey expressed an interest in helping the college continue to move things forward.



“Getting to work with all those great people, you don’t get to see that if you’re not inside your organization,” Bailey said.



Bailey is joined on the list of finalists by Henry Yong, chancellor of Yosemite Community College District; Carlos Cortez, a former Chancellor of the San Diego Community College District; Kimberlee Messina, President of Spokane Falls Community College; and Rudy Besikof, President of Laney College in Oakland.