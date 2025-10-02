Jennifer Banzaca Paints with Yarn for “Vivid Visions”

By Abby Sigler

Tufted yarn climbs toward the ceiling and spills onto the floor of City College Art Gallery’s largest wall. This work, titled “Rise UP!”, is the centerpiece of Jennifer Banzaca’s “Vivid Visions,” an exhibit featuring a mix of acrylic paintings and textile installations.

This is the first exhibit of the semester for the gallery, running from Sept. 8 to Oct. 9. For their opening reception on Sept. 17, more than 40 students and art lovers flowed in and out of the gallery, admiring Banzaca’s work and gliding their fingers across the tufted, touch-friendly pieces by the entrance.

“It’s like a candy store,” said longtime student John Friedberg, gesturing to the room awash in bright greens, pinks, and blues. “I go to a lot of galleries, and it’s hard to find art that makes you feel this good.”

The positivity behind the show was no accident. “For this, I wanted to create something uplifting,” Banzaca explained. “I had the idea of, like, we’re all kind of down in the mud—let’s lighten the mood a little bit, let’s make it a positive experience.”

Beyond the Frame

Few of the works are conventionally rectangular. Of the three that are framed, Banzaca treated the frame itself as part of the composition, airbrushing gradients along the edges. This way, brilliant colors are visible from every angle. “I like thinking of the painting as a total object, which is why I paint the frames. It’s all one piece,” she said.

While discussing “Rise UP!,” Banzaca described the work as her most significant accomplishment in the show. “This is my largest one to date,” she said. “I had the image of this room in my mind while I was making it, and I liked the idea of creating a fluffy mural.”

Formally trained as a painter, Banzaca began experimenting with tufting during the pandemic after seeing videos of the technique on social media. “When I tried it, I became intrigued by the way I could paint with the yarn, and it really broke me out of the format of a canvas, square, or rectangle,” she recalled.

Nature remains a steady source of inspiration for her. “I definitely look at a lot of botanical shapes and clusters,” Banzaca said. She also described how the textures she can achieve through tufting lend themselves well to the nature motif. Color is another defining feature: “I always gravitate to really saturated colors,” she said with a laugh. “I’m not big on beige.”

The San Francisco art community has also helped shape her trajectory. After spending years in the competitive environment of New York’s art scene, she found the Bay Area to be more open. “When I came here, I found the community very welcoming. People are interested and they’re engaged… and there’s more freedom here to experiment,” she said. That freedom recently took her to an artist residency in Sicily, where she absorbed patterns and carvings that she began sketching for future work.

New Space, Broader Reach

The City College Art Gallery’s relocation to the STEAM building early this year has brought fresh visibility, attracting students from both the arts and STEM disciplines who might not otherwise visit a campus gallery. “This was a lot more than we usually get,” said student gallerist Sam Carmel, gesturing to the crowded opening.

For City College students stopping by to see her work, Banzaca hopes that they’ll leave feeling inspired to be more expansive in their studies and to think outside the confines of a canvas. “I hope people do get a sense of being uplifted or excited,” she added.

“Vivid Visions” is on display at the City College Art Gallery, located on the first floor of the STEAM building, through Oct. 9. Admission is free and open to the public. The gallery is open Mondays (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Wednesdays (12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Thursdays (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.).