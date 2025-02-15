John Adams Moves One Step Closer to Becoming a Center for Health Occupation Programs

by Qi-Mai

qmai10@mail.ccsf.edu

City College is continuing its commitment to making education more accessible and convenient for its students, particularly those in the health occupations programs.

Starting this semester, the John Adams Center has begun offering additional general education classes to support students pursuing careers in healthcare and emergency response.

These new classes, including Elements of Public Speaking, Writing About Literature, and General Psychology, allow students to complete their major courses and general education requirements in one location, eliminating the need to commute to other City College campuses.

This expansion is particularly beneficial for those pursuing professional certificates, licenses, or associate’s degrees in healthcare fields.

“This is a direct response to the needs of our students,” said a counseling staff member. “By providing more class options at John Adams Center, we are helping students complete their degrees and certifications without the added time and stress of traveling to multiple campuses.”

The move comes after the successful addition of English Language Support classes in the Fall of 2024. These classes, designed for students in the Allied Health, Licensed Vocational Nurse and Certified Nurse Assistant programs, provide language support to help them succeed in their academic and professional goals.

“Last semester, I was able to take my general education classes, Bio106 and English 1A, right here at John Adams,” said Zaira Villa, a cardiovascular and echocardiography student. “I saved both time and money, which made a big difference in my life. Now, I’m one step closer to getting my certificate and starting my career.”

The changes at John Adams Center are part of a broader vision to create a dedicated hub for healthcare and emergency response education. City College is preparing to gradually relocate all medical, dental and nursing programs to the John Adams Center in the coming years, further solidifying the campus as a center of excellence for healthcare training.

“As we continue to explore additional courses and programs, we are committed to providing the best possible education and support for our students,” said Dr. Edith A. L. Kaeuper, dean of the School of Health and Public Safety. “Our goal is to help students build successful careers in healthcare, where they can make a meaningful impact in their communities.”

The new courses at John Adams Center reflect City College’s ongoing dedication to addressing the needs of its students, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to succeed in their chosen fields. For more information on the new classes and programs available at John Adams Center, visit the City College website.