Know Your Rights with Immigration Institute of the Bay Area

By Raeghan Green

greenraeb@gmail.com

Nine months after President Donald Trump took office, he has already signed more than 200 executive orders. Executive Order 14159, known as Protecting the American People Against Invasion, removes restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement, allowing them to expand their authority in cities like San Francisco.

So when the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area (IIBA) visited City College’s Ocean Campus on Tuesday, Oct. 28, for a Know Your Rights presentation, it felt more urgent than ever.

The IIBA is the largest nonprofit immigration organization in the Bay Area, with seven offices offering low-cost, high-quality legal services to community members and students in Northern California. The organization partners directly with 10 colleges in the California Community College system, including City College, offering free legal services to students, faculty and staff.

At the entrance to the presentation, attendees were offered “red cards,” pocket-sized summaries outlining an individual’s rights when interacting with immigration authorities. Alongside them were pamphlets detailing City College’s commitment to protecting immigrants on campus, a summary of rights for anyone on U.S. soil, and information about how to contact IIBA.

Anna Howell, an IIBA employee and speaker who joined the organization three months ago, opened the presentation with a warm welcome. An overview was presented in English, accompanied by translations into Mandarin and Spanish for each slide. Howell explained how to distinguish between local and federal law enforcement agencies that individuals might encounter, including ICE, Customs and Border Protection, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Throughout the presentation, Howell emphasized one key message: “Know your rights and stay silent.”

“Everybody here in the United States, regardless of whether you are documented or undocumented, has rights under the United States Constitution,” Howell said. “You have the right to remain silent and not to disclose.”

Howell also warned that agents may disguise their identities. “Sometimes they’ll pretend to be local police or say they’re investigating a crime you were a victim of. They’ll do anything to make it harder to identify them,” they said. “Remember your rights and don’t fall for their tricks.”

If immigration agents come to your home, Howell stressed that they cannot enter without a search warrant signed by a judge. An immigration warrant, often presented by ICE, is not a legal warrant to enter a residence.

In the event of detention, IIBA can provide case updates and legal guidance. The presentation also provided contact information for IIBA and other organizations in the city that offer immigration support.

The meeting concluded around 12:30 p.m., wrapping up with key takeaways for attendees. IIBA provided lunch and time for guests to connect and ask follow-up questions. IIBA aims to host more sessions, including virtual ones, in the future.

“We’re glad we can do so when it’s necessary,” Howell said. “We want to make as many resources available as possible. It’s important to remember that no matter what, we have rights.”

City College students can call (510) 992 -6583 to schedule a free, confidential consultation, or go to findyourally.com