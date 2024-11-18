Last Remaining French Teacher Brings Job Opportunities to Her Students

By John R. Adkins

For the first time, City College students interested in the French language had an opportunity to network with French businesses and cultural opportunities.



On Monday, Oct. 28, individuals with “Bonjour, Je m’appelle” name tags wandered through room 140 of the Multi-Use Building which had been overtaken by murmurings of “enchanté” and “Comment ça va?”

Thanks to Isabelle Motamedi, City College’s one and only French language instructor, the Department of World Languages and Cultures received a grant from the Embassy of France to host the Francophone Job Fair. The job fair served as a unique opportunity for students interested in the French language to connect with businesses in the Bay Area from the hospitality and culinary sectors. While Motamedi already teaches all four French courses at City single-handedly, she worked for months with the help of the French-American Chamber of Commerce to organize the event.



The Culture and Education Division of the French Embassy, Villa Albertine, “enhances the quality of French programs and enrollments” with its French in Higher Education grant program.

Although primarily working by herself, Motamedi explained she did feel supported throughout the organization of the event, especially by Dean Maureen Harrington.

Waiting at the entrance to the job fair was Employment Training Specialist Guillermo Turcios, who advised students on strategies for navigating the tables. “Scan the room, see who’s here, and make a plan for who you would like to talk to,” Turcios said to the meandering students.

Businesses and organizations that tabled the event that afternoon were The Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay, Enchante Boutique Hotel, Petit Pot, Four Seasons Hotel, Chandon, ESA Paris, Alliance Francaise and culinary recruiter Leslie Dollet.



General Manager of the Enchante Boutique Hotel, Christian Nabizadeh, said the 18-room hotel in Los Altos was looking to fill culinary positions in the kitchen.

Thomas Blair, former chair of the Languages Department at City College and now director of the European Studies Association, was there to promote the summer study program in Paris, where students can live in dormitories near the Louvre in Paris and earn academic credit for their experiences.

“We typically send around 80 to 100 students every summer, and they stay right in the heart of Paris by the Seine River,” explained Blair.

Sandwiches and refreshments were provided as students continued to file in and out of the room and crowd around tables to practice their conversational French.

“I think it was a success considering it was the first one,” Motmaedi said. “I received some positive feedback from the businesses and one of the hotels asked if I could connect them with the head of the culinary department, so it already connected students to more work opportunities.”

Motamedi added that despite her success, there isn’t much recognition for her work.

“I’m left alone, and there is no one to cover for me if I’m sick. I’m unable to teach all the classes that my students wish I did. Our tenured professor Dr. Jacques Arceneaux was laid off back while the program was actually doing well.”

Montamedi explained that as the last remaining vestige of City College’s French curriculum, the potential for her program to have opportunities like the Francophone Job Fair tends to be overlooked.

“I worked two jobs for four months to make this happen but was paid for one. However, I am trying to organize another event, as I feel these opportunities are essential for students here,” Motamedi said.