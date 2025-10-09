Lowriders Take Over Mission Street for King of the Streets Celebration

By Karim Farahat

Lowriders cruised from across California to gather on Mission Street for the King of the Streets Lowrider Event.

On Sept. 20, nine blocks on Mission Street were closed off from 1–8 p.m., between 18th and Cesar Chavez streets, allowing the proud owners of decked-out lowriders to roll out.

Lowriders are an important aspect of the Chicano community, as they serve as a means of expressing individuality.

“Everybody’s car is different, and everybody wants to show off what they did to their car”, said José, the owner of a 1957 Chevy Bel Air.

Lowriders can now enjoy a primetime celebration on Mission Street, but their mainstream acceptance did not come easily.

Given the cultural importance, lowriders have not been deterred by the arrests made over their cars. Roberto Hernandez, founder and president of the San Francisco Lowrider Council, has been beaten by police and arrested 113 times.

Hernandez filed a successful lawsuit against San Francisco in 1979 to contest the injustices that lowriders were subjected to. Several years later, after rejecting the city’s cash payout, lowriders were granted the right to cruise, marking a turning point in the broader acceptance of lowrider culture in the Mission.

“They literally criminalized us for enjoying good cars and good company, so the fact that they have allowed it and for the first time it’s televised, this is a beautiful thing,” said Mila, a Mission native and owner of a 1964 Buick Rivera. “It’s an acceptance of our culture.”

With the tradition being passed down from generation to generation, some cars are continuously worked on for decades, reaching upwards of $100,000. Each car embodies the lifestyle and personality of the owner.

“We grew up with this as kids,” said Ivan Meza, owner of a 1981 Chevy Caprice. Meza drove from Fresno to represent Just Dipping Car Club. “This is something that was passed down from older family members, like my uncles, my brothers, and then I passed it down to my son, my nephews, it keeps going,” Meza said. “This is tradition.”