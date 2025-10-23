Math Teacher Grabs Mic to Lead Local Rock Band

By Sam Palma

You can find Jean Nanjo on campus teaching various mathematical equations or in her office in Batmale Hall. If you’ve ever taken one of her courses, then you’re most likely familiar with her professional teaching persona. What you may not know is that behind this mathematical exterior lies a lifelong musician who balances the dualities of teaching full-time and fronting an alt-rock band.

If you ask most students on campus about Jean Nanjo’s musical past, some might give inquisitive looks – it isn’t what you might expect from a math instructor.

But long-time fan and former student of Nanjo’s, Martin Langdonisi, knows how dedicated she is to both fronts. “It’s inspiring how she’s able to pursue her life and job with passion,” he said.

Musical Roots

Originally trained in classical piano, Nanjo’s musical upbringing began at age three at her father’s insistence. “My dad was crazy and wanted me to grow up to become a concert pianist and couldn’t wait to get me started,” Nanjo said. “He found a teacher crazy enough to take a three-year-old student.”

Though her father envisioned a concert-hall career, Nanjo wanted to venture outside of classical music, exploring alternative opportunities for her musical talents. Little did she know, a chance encounter with a colleague would bring this dream to fruition. Enter, Keepers of Humanity.

Origin Story

Keepers of Humanity was formed in 2015 from the creativity and passion of friends looking to create music together. “I ran into a colleague and we just randomly started talking,” Nanjo recalled.

After Nanjo expressed her musical aspirations, the colleague informed her that his band was in search of a keyboardist at the time. Nanjo’s classical background in piano would pave the way for cementing her role in Keepers of Humanity, eventually becoming the band’s lead singer.

Though Nanjo’s dream was starting to take shape, it wasn’t without its doubts. “I never thought I’d be the singer, because classical music is a whole different beast,” she said. “That was always a fantasy, but I never thought it would happen.

Time Management

Though there are many positives to being in a band, it also has its challenges. “Getting your music into the ears of people is one of the hardest parts,” said the band’s guitarist, Steven Bonaccorso. With all of the band members jugglling full-time jobs, three of which are teachers, balancing power chords with lesson plans also proves difficult.

“Being in a band is a commitment time-wise, and energy-wise, in terms of how much brain space it occupies,” Nanjo said. “The relationships in bands are a lot more intense than you might think. It requires a lot of social-emotional energy as well.”

Nanjo described the sense of concentration and heightened energy that comes from performing.

“Teaching is a performative job,” she said. “So I think being a musician is not that far away because when I have a song, it’s not that different than getting up and giving a lesson.”

Being in a rock band was always a dream for Nanjo, though she doubted her ability to fit in with the scene or write songs. Having achieved her childhood dream, she advises anyone with similar aspirations to just go for it.

