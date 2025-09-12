More Than Books: The Hidden Perks of SFPL

By Raeghan Green

greenraeb@gmail.com

The price of printed novels has risen by $2 to $4 since 2022. Internet bills average around $80, and access to knowledge and entertainment is increasingly expensive–unless you have a library card.

Student Erika Rivas, 21, a biology major at City College, got her first library card at 14, hoping to check out books and rent movies. But over the years, she discovered just how much that small plastic card could offer.

“I still use their Wi-Fi now,” Rivas said. “I used to rely on their computers when I didn’t have my own. I still check out books, but now I also use my library card to borrow books on my Kindle.”

A library card unlocks far more than shelves of books, free printing, and speedy Wi-Fi. With a card from the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL), you gain access to free events, museum passes, student services, and even seeds to plant at home.

“I’ve been using my library card multiple times a week. I live right by one, so I go to print my assignments for class there. I’m also an English tutor here on campus, so I go to the public library to brush up on my work,” said student Ella Ohaion, 22, a communications major.

Through SFPL’s “Discover & Go” program, cardholders can reserve free passes to local museums and cultural institutions, including the California Academy of Sciences. Attractions change by calendar date, so staying alert can increase your chances of attending one you’ve had your eye on.

“I didn’t know you could get museum access with a library card at first,” Rivas said. “I would have gone sooner.”

Along with museums and events, the California State Library Parks Pass allows cardholders to visit any participating state park. After checking out the pass, you can hike to the peak of Mt. Diablo or marvel at the Big Basin Redwoods free of charge. Also, the pass isn’t limited to one stop– you can visit multiple parks in a single day.

Library staff also offers support for job seekers, including workshops on job searching strategies, interview prep, and career coaching. Cardholders can also attend hobby-based classes, like watercolor painting, line dancing, and knitting.

The library also supports hands-on community learning. The seed lending library allows users to borrow California native seeds, grow them, and return seeds from their harvests.

“The seed lending library is very much in tune with the library’s mission, which is to help people grow and learn, find new hobbies, and discover new things about themselves,” said library spokesperson Michelle Wong in a KTVU interview.

“I think this is the coolest thing to me,” says Ohaion. “I’m a big plant person, so anything to increase the amount of plants I have the better.”

And for those looking to give back, the SFPL website lists volunteer opportunities, with opportunities from reading with children to supporting shelters.

So, how can you apply? Visit sfpl.org and click “Get a Library Card.” You’ll find online and printable applications. Submit or bring a completed form and a photo ID to your nearest branch, and you’re in. It’s that simple.