Multiple Sexual Battery Incidents Raise Concerns Over Safety

By The Guardsman Staff

City College has faced a series of sexual battery and harassment incidents on Ocean Campus in recent weeks, raising concerns over campus safety.

The first incident in the recent string occurred on Oct. 29, 2025, when Kevin Gene Harris II, an adult student and registered sex offender wanted by the District Police Department for failing to register, allegedly approached another student from behind in Statler Wing, making unwanted physical contact. The incident was reported the following day, and police are now working with the district attorney to secure an arrest.

Approximately three hours later, another sexual battery incident was reported at the Queer Resource Center (QRC) inside the Student Success Center. Joseph Cotta, a non-student in his mid-20s, allegedly groped a student on the second floor. Campus police confirmed on Nov. 3 that Cotta had been contacted and that the case had been referred to the district attorney’s office. Jackson Medina of the QRC described the event as “really a weird way to end the day.” Campus control aides were stationed in the building as a precaution.

At the Associated Students meeting on Friday, Nov. 7, representatives from the QRC raised concerns about harassment during public comment. At a later date, Student Chancellor Heather Brandt noted that naming the QRC as the site of such incidents could cause students to question the center’s safety.

A third timely warning, issued Nov. 3, involved suspicious and harassing behavior by a Latino male in his mid-20s near the Harry Britt Building parking lot. Police noted multiple prior encounters with the same individual, including following and lunging at students without making contact. Chief Mario Vasquez reported the suspect was arrested on Nov. 10 after another attempted harassment incident in the Arts Extension building.

While crime warnings have kept the community informed, some faculty question whether enough is being done. ESL instructor Dayamudra Dennehy wrote an “open letter” to Chancellor Kimberlee Messina expressing her concerns:

“It has been a hard transition for me being back on this campus… worrying about ICE raids and school shootings. And now this? I notice that the police reports include ‘tips’ for how we should respond if/when attacked. What is lacking is any assurance that the police are doing everything they can to keep us safe… It is no surprise that sexual predators feel free to attack students.”

Dennehy plans to discuss safety strategies with her students to help support one another.

The district police have also circulated a holiday safety notice emphasizing emergency phones, escort services, and personal safety precautions.

Under the Clery crime log, five sexual battery incidents have been reported on campus this semester, including events that took place on Aug. 3 near the Student Health Center, Aug. 25 in the Mission, and Oct. 15 at the Student Success Center construction site. Timely crime bulletins were not issued for the assault/battery on Oct. 15 at the Student Success Center construction site and the sexual battery on Aug. 25 in the Mission.

“City College of San Francisco seeks to build a safe campus that is free of sexual violence and harassment and that is supportive of survivors of sexual violence within our college community,” said Chief Mario Vasquez in a campus email sent out on Nov. 10

On Nov. 4, Chancellor Messina welcomed the campus police department’s newly sworn-in Officer Jonathan Kolby, and campus control aides Tami Barradas, Damian Pringle, and Timothy Duplessis.

On-Campus Resources and Support:

Campus Police Dispatch Number:

(415)-239-3200

Project SURVIVE: A community of survivors and allies focused on preventing abuse and promoting healthy relationships through peer-led presentations, a campus club, and short-term crisis counseling:

www.ccsf.edu/survive

(415) 239-3899

Women’s Resource Center: The Women’s Resource Center is a safe place that provides information to women and all students about resources available to them both on and off campus. Located on Ocean campus in Student Success Center (SSC 2112A):

https://www.ccsf.edu/wrc

(415) 239-3112