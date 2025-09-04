Of the People, For the People of San Francisco: CCSF’s 90-Year Commitment to Enrollment and Retention

By Qi Mai qmai10@mail.ccsf.edu

On Oct. 31, 2024, City College’s Enrollment Management Committee held its regular meeting, co-chaired by Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs David Yee, Math Department chair Katia Fuchs and Dean of Enrollment Services, Monika Liu. The committee includes three students (appointed by the Associated Students Executive Board), three faculty members (appointed by the Academic Senate), three classified staff representatives (appointed by SEIU), and three administrators (appointed by the Chancellor in consultation with the Administrative Council).

Since its inception, the EMC has guided enrollment strategy, monitoring trends, identifying course demand, aligning class schedules with the mission, setting flexible targets, maximizing productivity, and ensuring marketing supports enrollment efforts. Its work reflects systematic evaluation and planning to improve student learning and institutional performance. At this meeting, the EMC endorsed approval of the College’s 2024–26 Strategic Enrollment Management Plan.

Guided by this data and the completed 2024–25 Strategic Enrollment Management process, City College awarded 1,735 degrees and 2,865 certificates, with 23 graduates achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA. The college maintains a 62.7% transfer rate to four-year institutions, primarily in the California State University and University of California systems. While the CSU system does not guarantee admission, 35–40% of City College transfers enroll at San Francisco State University. UC Berkeley is the second most common destination, enrolling 7.1% of transfers. Several UCs, including Davis, Irvine, Merced, Riverside, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz, offer guaranteed admission contracts to City College students.

On the first day of Fall 2025, students are waiting for services at the Student Success Center. Photo by Qi Mai/Guardsman

Retention Matters

Retention provides stability and growth for the college. With steady retention, City College can plan courses and sections in advance while also increasing enrollment by helping more students complete certificates and degrees. This aligns with the California Community Colleges Student Success Funding Formula, which rewards student completions.

“Student retention at CCSF can always be improved,” said Vice Chancellor Yee. “Strategies include expanded tutoring, job links like internships and résumé workshops, and technology assistance such as laptop checkout. Academic Affairs is also working with Student Affairs to expand wraparound services — financial support, basic needs health services — that can strengthen retention.”

Building Equity to Strengthen Retention

City College’s investments in equity-driven facilities are also central to retention. In July 2025, the Student Success Center consolidated more than 30 support programs — including counseling, tutoring, career and transfer services — into one accessible hub.

On Aug. 21, 2025, at City College’s 90th Anniversary meeting, Chancellor Dr. Kimberlee S. Messina honored long-serving and dedicated educators with certificates of recognition, rewarding them for supporting student-centered teaching and serving through various services and initiatives. Messina also emphasized several times that centralizing resources not only streamlines support but also advances equity by ensuring historically marginalized populations have easier access to the tools they need to thrive.

These efforts are strengthening retention, fueling long-term enrollment growth, and shaping a more comprehensive Strategic Enrollment Management plan. In staying true to its mission, City College continues to honor its past while inspiring its future — guided by the belief that “the truth shall make you free.”