Police Seeks Suspect In Sexual Battery Incident

by Marrion Cruz

mcruz88@mail.ccsf.edu



City College police are seeking a man who allegedly committed sexual battery upon a student inside the Queer Resource Center on Thursday afternoon.

The police issued a timely crime bulletin at around midnight Thursday evening describing the incident, which occurred on the second floor of the Student Success Center on Ocean Campus. Campus police are required by law to notify the community of any reported crimes.

Police identified the suspect as Joseph Cotta, who allegedly “groped the victim’s breast on top of the victim’s clothing.”

The victim was not physically injured.

Cotta, a “non-student, Latino male in his mid-20s,” was seen walking away from the QRC toward the bus stop with an unidentified female, according to the bulletin.

“It was a lot yesterday,” said QRC’s Jackson Medina. “It was really [a] weird way to end the day.”

As a precaution, the campus police have increased security at the Student Success Center. A campus control aide, Tim Duplessis, said he was posted on the first floor of the SSC for the remainder of the day. Police dispatch, who declined to speak to Guardsman reporters, could not confirm an ongoing security presence at the center the following week.

The police, who have not yet posted the crime bulletin to its website, reported that they attempted to contact the suspect and will continue the investigation until an arrest is made. Police directed The Guardsman to Chancellor Kimberlee Messina for questions.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has additional information about this incident, please contact Officer Elias Lopez at (415) 239-3200 or email her at ejlopez@ccsf.edu.