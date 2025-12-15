Rams’ 17-Game Undefeated Streak Ends at the Regional Finals

By Karim Farahat

karim.farahat0823@gmail.com

The No. 3-seeded Rams began their playoff run with a convincing 5-0 win against No. 19 Reedley, followed by a 3-0 victory against No. 6 Cosumnes River College.

A day prior to their opening playoff game, team captain and starting left back Catherine Cordova Bobadilla tore her ACL, marking a massive loss for the rest of the season. While her injury forced her off the field during the most crucial time of the season, her presence and leadership as captain continued to play a vital role in the Rams’ playoff push.

“She’s the heartbeat of our program and at the center of everything that we do,” said Head Coach Jeff Wilson. “She brings energy, loosens the mood, and makes people laugh. The team is definitely ready to rally for her.”

Wilson praised his team, saying that they had built a sense of family that made it all worthwhile. “Playoffs are such a crucial time, but no matter what, they make it easy to show up because of the amount of laughter and joy that they bring,” he said.

Their opening playoff game vs No. 19 Reedley was a resounding 5-0 victory with five different scorers. The Rams dominated possession, scoring three goals in the opening 18 minutes and controlling the game thereafter.

“I know that with such a long season, it’s normal for there to be burnout and injuries, so showing up for your team no matter what situation you’re in means a lot to these girls,” said Cordova Bobadilla. “We’re in a really good spot to hopefully win States, and I want the girls to play like it’s their last game because I know how far these girls can go.”

In the next round versus No. 6-seeded Cosumnes River College, the Hawks dominated possession for the first 20 minutes and put on lots of offensive pressure. Other than a few nervy moments and an offside goal that did not count, Cosumnes River’s sustained pressure was to no avail. City College was clinical with its chances and closed the half with two goals, putting them in a comfortable position.

Forward Chemnui Simpson scored a penalty late in the first half, followed by a goal on the counterattack by forward Abigael Zennadi, giving the Rams a 2-0 lead at halftime. The Cosumnes River Hawks came out in the second half with nothing to lose and pushed to balance the game. Again, their sustained pressure did not translate onto the scoreboard, and the Rams were able to counterattack in the final phase and put the game out of reach.

The win secured a 17-game win streak before heading to the NorCal Regional Final, where they suffered their first loss against the No. 2-seeded Sierra College. After six straight shutout games, the Rams conceded the first goal of their playoff run in the first half by Sierra’s Olivia Sisto. The Wolverines controlled the game, taking 7 shots on goal to the Rams’ 2. In the second half, Rams midfielder Luz Hernandez scored to tie the game, only minutes before the Wolverines reclaimed the lead, bringing the final score to 2-1.

The Rams close the 2025 season with an overall 17-3-2 record, with a conference record of 10-0-1 and a handful of athletic honors. Cordova Bobadilla, Hernandez, Simpson, Perales, Kalea Dwelle, Sydney Grundland-Lazuna and Roisin Glynn were all named to the First-Team All-Conference.

Zennadi, Ashley Rabara, D’Zeena Grewal and Nelzy Dominguez were named to the Second-Team All Conference, while Nuria Lopez Adorno and Anahi Gomez received honorable mentions.