Rams Dominate Chabot in a Master Class of Field Control

By Isaac Ortiz Dominguez

The Rams breeze through Chabot College 5-0 in a one-sided confrontation. Luz Hernandez scored a goal from a corner kick taken by Ashley Rabara; the ball descended low, and, in a defensive confusion from Chabot, the ball became elusive to them. Hernandez slammed the ball into the net in minute three.

Chabot, in a frenzy, tried to recover their bearings, but it seemed in vain as the Rams continued with a relentless pace. In minute 18, Chemnui Simpson scored a goal off an assist from Nelzy Dominguez, and she would go on to contribute to her hat trick.

In minute 26, Simpson scored another goal from an effortless penalty. Chabot continued their game in a very timid and scared fashion. Their main focus after the third goal was not to concede any more goals to City College.

The impregnable defense of City College contributed to an aura of an unbeatable opponent. The entire team was on top of Chabot at every opportunity. The team was sharp in intercepting passes and recovering balls when the attack or midfield lost them.

“There’s two parts of the game. It’s not just attacking, as you have to defend, too. So we encourage our attackers, once the balls pass them, to come back and try to get it and win it and go forward again,” head coach Jeff Wilson said.

Simpson closed out the first half with another goal in minute 41 to secure her hat trick, and Sydney Grundland Lanuza got an assist. “That’s the first hat trick I’ve gotten all season,” said Simpson.

Coach Wilson rotated players in and out during the second half, as the game was a done deal by the first half. “That’s what we kind of preach, that we do have large numbers, but we’ve got to work together. We have big goals, and you want to go far. You’ve got to be able to rotate players and everybody roots for one another,” Wilson said.

The second half is just as dominant as the first, though the strikers do not finish a lot of their opportunities. The game could have easily ended 9-0 for City College.

The midfielders were doing an excellent job of sending short lobs just outside of the box for the strikers in both halves. Some were capitalized on, others weren’t. The Rams were smart on the counter, catching Chabot off guard and sending balls as fast as they received them.

The keeper from Chabot really saved them from eating more goals; she was, in many cases, their savior in one-on-one confrontations with strikers. Chabot continued to play a very timid second half with not a lot of engagement on the Rams’ side of the pitch.

The defense continued to deliver a very tight game, with very few shots on target from Chabot.

Hernandez closed out the game by scoring another goal off an assist from Simpson; both played an exceptional game and steamrolled Chabot with very little resistance. “I feel like I’ve been working hard, really hard, this season, but I feel like I would never be able to do this without my teammates or support on and off the field. I feel like their support is really motivating,” Hernandez said.