Rams Fail to Break Losing Streak With 3-0 Loss to West Valley

By Marrion Cruz

mcruz88@mail.ccsf.edu

City College’s women’s volleyball team fell to West Valley College in straight sets Wednesday night, opening their first conference of the season with a 3–0 loss (25–12, 25–10, 25–9). The defeat marked the Rams’ 11th consecutive loss of the season.

Coach Josh Jung and Assistant Coach Justin Hoover used three timeouts throughout the match, encouraging teamwork and communication on the court.

Returning player Kaelani Faituala saw her kill percentage improve, while front-line players Samyra Soun and Jenny Chen contributed several key plays. Faituala brought a strong spike; both Chen and Soun delivered consistent serves and Chen made multiple assists across the net.

Spectator Jessa Robis, sister of Rams player Joy Robis, recalled the team’s prior 3–1 match against Skyline, where the Rams took one set.

“I thought that was their come-up,” she said, expressing optimism for their progress.

On Friday, the Rams defeated Skyline 3-0 at home.

The Rams will play at San Jose on Friday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m.