Rams Prepare for Playoff Push, Call on City to Rally Behind Them

By Lloyd Cobb

The Rams, 7–3 overall and 4–1 in conference, carry the No. 4 seed into the Northern California Regional Playoffs, hosting No. 5 Fresno City College this Saturday, Nov. 22, at Rams Stadium — where breath turns to thunder and the turf at George M. Rush Stadium remembers the footsteps of championships.

Head Coach Eduardo Yagües Nuño built this run on rhythm and repetition.

“The message has been the same week in and week out,” Nuño said. “Stay consistent.”

That consistency starts in the classroom. Nuño checks grades like game film, proud that his offensive line “gets great grades.” Sophomore Center Tony Perez “has done a really good job … not just verbally, but by example, doing everything right.” The same focus that locks in finals locks down blitzes.

Quarterback Darius Clark-James has carved defenses for 2,504 yards and 17 touchdowns, rushing for 483 more. Running backs JT Foreman, Zakarri Black, and Michael Dabney share carries like a cypher. Nine receivers have caught passes this season. Proof that the ball moves faster when the ego doesn’t.

Offensive Coordinator Miguel Romero says, “We have no favorites.” He makes meticulous adjustments to prepare each week. The Arrows, Xs and Os of playmaking decorate the walls of what looks like a sanctuary of play calls with adjustments depending on personnel.

“We’ve been able to absorb injuries and the guys have stepped up,” Nuño said. “Depth isn’t a luxury here; it’s doctrine.”

Assistant Head Coach Larry Grant shaped a defense that mirrors his NFL edge: tight talk, sharp trust and quick hits.

“You can’t fake communication,” Grant said. “You talk, you trust, you hit.”

The Rams allow fewer than 100 rushing yards a game, stacking 28 sacks and 80 tackles-for-loss. Linebacker Sonny Vitale (62 tackles, 16.5 Tackles FLs) and Mwandishi Adams close space like a gate slamming shut.

Around them, the city is learning to show up. Nuño has invited City Hall officials to flip the coin and urged local sponsors, from neighborhood diners to trade unions, to get involved. He said the team needs more community representatives in the stands.

“We need your voices,” Nuño said. “You can make a difference in our players’ lives.”

Kickoff is 1 p.m. Saturday at George M. Rush Stadium. A win extends the climb; a loss ends it there. Either way, this team has already proved the Rams belong in the conversation.