Rams Take-Over at the Golden Gate Classic

By Bob Kinoshita

rkino@hotmail.com

The Rams men’s basketball team held their annual Golden Gate Classic in San Francisco on December 05-06, and hosted Delta College, Feather River College and the College of the Sequoias. Their first game was on Thursday, Dec. 05, 2024, against Feather River College and came away with a 56-94 win.

High scorers for the game were King-Njhsanni Wilhite and Rickey Mitchell Jr., both with 17 points each. The next night, they played College of the Sequoias and won 56-78. The high scorer was Rickey Mitchell Jr. with 17 points.

The Rams have a record of 10-0 and play 4 more non-conference games before starting conference play on Wednesday, Jan. 08, 2025 at Canada College. Their first conference home game will be on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 vs Las Positas.