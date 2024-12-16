Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Rams Take-Over at the Golden Gate Classic

The Guardsman
Rams Jermaine Haliburton (2) shoots over College of Sequoias defender at the Golden Gate Classic in San Francisco, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman

 

By Bob Kinoshita

rkino@hotmail.com

 

The Rams men’s basketball team held their annual Golden Gate Classic in San Francisco on December 05-06, and hosted Delta College, Feather River College and the College of the Sequoias. Their first game was on Thursday, Dec. 05, 2024, against Feather River College and came away with a 56-94 win. 

Rams King-Njhsanni Wilhite (3) shoots over College of Sequoias defender at the Golden Gate Classic in San Francisco, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman

 

High scorers for the game were King-Njhsanni Wilhite and Rickey Mitchell Jr., both with 17 points each.  The next night, they played College of the Sequoias and won 56-78.  The high scorer was Rickey Mitchell Jr.  with 17 points. 

 

Rams Miles Amos (5) goes up for a dunk against the College of Sequoias at the Golden Gate Classic in San Francisco, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman

 

 

Rams Vitor Oliveria (25) takes a shot against the College of Sequoias at the Golden Gate Classic in San Francisco, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman

 

Rams Head Coach Justin Labagh talks to team during a time out in the second half of the game against the College of Sequoias at the Golden Gate Classic in San Francisco, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman

 

Rams Ray-John Spears (11) takes a shot against the College of Sequoias at the Golden Gate Classic in San Francisco, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman

 

The Rams have a record of 10-0 and play 4 more non-conference games before starting conference play on Wednesday, Jan. 08, 2025 at Canada College.  Their first conference home game will be on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 vs Las Positas.

