Monday, November 18, 2024
Latest:
The Guardsman
Fall SportsSportsSoccer

Rams Women’s Soccer Team Leads Coast Conference

The Guardsman
Rams sophomore Paige Pineda-Aliamus (16) scored her fourth goal for this game, during the second half of the Oct. 08, 2024, home game against DeAnza College. (Ellen Yoshitsugu/The Guardsman.)

by Ellen Yoshitsugu

ellenyoshi@gmail.com


The Rams women’s soccer team beat DeAnza College, 11-0 on Oct. 8, 2024. It was their ninth win in a row and their fifth shutout for the season. 

 

Scoring nine goals, the Rams completely dominated the first half.  Sophomore Paige Pineda-Aliamus led the way, scoring three goals with assists from Carmen Hinton, Sydney Grundland Lanuza, and Nare Avetian.  Amaya Jarzombek scored twice, assisted by Pineda-Aliamus and Avetian. Angelina St. Denis, Anahi Gomez and Chelsea Sandoval scored one goal each.

Rams sophomore Daniela deCarlo (10) and DeAnza freshman Jennifer Icaza battled for the ball during the game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Ellen Yoshitsugu/The Guardsman.)

 

During halftime, the team was light-hearted, even turning cartwheels on the sidelines. DeAnza fought hard throughout the game, and the Rams scored only two goals in the second half, both by Pineda-Aliamus. The Rams played a strong game, and their roster was nearly twice as large as that of the DeAnza Lions. 

With a 9-0 lead, the Rams exhibited high spirits during halftime at the Oct. 08, 2024, game against DeAnza College in San Francisco. (Ellen Yoshitsugu/The Guardsman.)

 

Following the DeAnza match, the Rams went on to beat West Valley with a 3-0 shutout on Oct. 15, 2024. The Evergreen Valley Hawks ended the Rams’ winning streak with a 1-1 tie on Oct. 18, 2024.

The City College Rams lead the Coast Conference with nine wins this season.  

Paige Pineda-Aliamus is currently ranked the number 2 field player in the conference, second only to Amanda Avila of West Valley College.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Guardsman