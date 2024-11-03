Rams Women’s Soccer Team Leads Coast Conference

by Ellen Yoshitsugu

ellenyoshi@gmail.com



The Rams women’s soccer team beat DeAnza College, 11-0 on Oct. 8, 2024. It was their ninth win in a row and their fifth shutout for the season.

Scoring nine goals, the Rams completely dominated the first half. Sophomore Paige Pineda-Aliamus led the way, scoring three goals with assists from Carmen Hinton, Sydney Grundland Lanuza, and Nare Avetian. Amaya Jarzombek scored twice, assisted by Pineda-Aliamus and Avetian. Angelina St. Denis, Anahi Gomez and Chelsea Sandoval scored one goal each.

During halftime, the team was light-hearted, even turning cartwheels on the sidelines. DeAnza fought hard throughout the game, and the Rams scored only two goals in the second half, both by Pineda-Aliamus. The Rams played a strong game, and their roster was nearly twice as large as that of the DeAnza Lions.

Following the DeAnza match, the Rams went on to beat West Valley with a 3-0 shutout on Oct. 15, 2024. The Evergreen Valley Hawks ended the Rams’ winning streak with a 1-1 tie on Oct. 18, 2024.

The City College Rams lead the Coast Conference with nine wins this season.

Paige Pineda-Aliamus is currently ranked the number 2 field player in the conference, second only to Amanda Avila of West Valley College.