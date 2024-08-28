September Community Events Calendar

By Julia Chong

jchong@theguardsman.com

September 1 & 2

American Dreams- A New Musical (Was Democracy Just a Dream?)

By the San Francisco Mime Troupe, American Dream is a new show questioning what the American Dream means now. “For some it is unity, for others it is dissolution. A handshake or a gun. One citizen’s dream has become another’s nightmare, and those who fan the flames of the differences will gladly profit while democracy burns.”

1:30 p.m. | 19th & Dolores Sts.

September 4

BruXeria Art Reception

Attend the reception for artist Alexander Hernandez’s exhibition, featuring his stitching artwork exploring his intersectional identities of the immigrant experience, queer sensibilities, gender expectations, and HIV+ survival. The show will go on until Sep. 26.

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Visual Art Building V119

September 7

2024 Bay Area Maya Festival

Celebrate and honor indigenous Mayan culture with music, dance, poetry, art, discussions, and food! Open to the public!

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Mission Campus

September 11

Resume & Cover Letter Workshop

Learn best practices for creating resumes and cover letters. The workshop will go over formatting, guiding questions, and any questions students may have.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, S-127

Employer Spotlight: Featuring Employers form the Education, Public, & Social Services Industries

Hosted by Career Services, students will have the chance to connect with employers from social service industries, including education, mental health, and community-based organizations.

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP at CCSF.edu/events

September 12

CCSF Information Session

Learn more about available academic opportunities at CCSF. Presentations will cover degrees and certificates, student programs and resources, free city and affordability, events, and more. Refreshments, swag, and raffle drawings are available for in-person attendees! 1-on-1 technical support is provided for both in-person and virtual attendees.

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Location TBD after RSVPing at CCSF.edu/events

September 17

Fall Open House at CCSF Mission Center

Welcome the new Interim Chancellor while learning more about student support programs and services available to students! Information regarding immigration, legal services, and more will be provided to attendees.

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | CCSF Mission Campus, Room 109 (Auditorium)

September 18

UCSF Transfer Preparation Program

Join an information session regarding UCSF’s Transfer Preparation Program (TPP). The evening will feature a student panel and light refreshments.

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140 | RSVP at CCSF.edu/events

September 25

Interviewing Strategies Workshop

Need to prepare for your next interview? Join the next Interviewing Strategies Workshop to learn essential tips, answer common questions, and hone your skills to set yourself up for success. Come ready to practice in a mock interview.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, S-127 or Virtual|RSVP at CCSF.edu/events