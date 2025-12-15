Shake Up Your Schedule With These Guardsman Picks

By Karim Farahat

karimfarahat0823@gmail.com

Registration for the Spring semester has commenced, and once again, the course catalog is live and ready to be turned over. Prospective students, however, may have to dig a little deeper if they are to go beyond the required courses for their degree. Scattered throughout that mighty tome are hidden gems that could lead to new hobbies, new friends, or a whole new you. If you’re looking for novel experiences next semester, start here.

Craft Your Own Jewelry

Art 180A brings students into the world of design and fabrication craftsmanship behind jewelry and metal arts, blending technical skill with personal expression. In this studio class, students work hands-on with specialized equipment like torches, soldering irons and polishing tools. Due to its popularity, the class tends to fill up within days of registration opening. If you’re interested, it’s worth emailing the instructor early or showing up to the first meeting in person to secure a spot.

Learn a Language

City College offers a variety of language classes for everyone, from beginners who haven’t yet dared to speak a word of their desired language to more advanced speakers aiming toward fluency. The World Languages and Culture department offers classes in American Sign Language, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish.

“Learning a language at CCSF gives students a genuine human connection and cultural depth that no app can match. Our language classes offer real interaction with fluent speakers and an authentic understanding of the communities and traditions behind each language. Together, this creates a meaningful learning experience rooted in people, culture, and lived practice.” -Perer DeHaas, ASL instructor

Get In Shape

College is great for strengthening the brain, but it can also be a place to build some muscle. City College offers a wide range of physical education classes that meet students wherever they are. You can build cardio and endurance in a running and fitness course, learn practical self-defense through Judo or Jiu-Jitsu, or choose a slower, more grounding practice like yoga or Tai Chi. These classes offer structured training, supportive instructors and a built-in community of people working toward similar goals, making them an accessible way to stay active during the semester.

Master the Guitar

One of several instrument courses being offered at City College is Classical Guitar. This course is offered for all skill levels, from MUS 6A for beginners to MUS 6D for more advanced guitarists. Each of the four levels is taught by the renowned Pascal Thiam, the father of the AfroBlueGrazz band, and a recipient of the Jim Hall Jazz Master Award from Berklee College of Music and the Outstanding Jazz Soloist Award from Dizzy Gillespie and James Moody.

“Playing instruments and singing lays down grey matter in the brain that relates to other situations, and you are more capable in other things. It’s a double win. You not only benefit by learning the instrument, but you also get smarter.” – Madeline Mueller, Music Department Chair

Join the Newspaper

Join the team that brings news to campus and produces City College’s bi-weekly print newspaper. The newsroom offers unending opportunities, whether you’re a designer, photographer, writer, social media expert, illustrator, or just a particularly opinionated person. Whoever you are, we’d love to have you!