Six Bay Area Lighthouses Worth a Visit

Once vital for guiding ships through fog and surf, the Bay Area’s lighthouses now attract visitors for their history, architecture and sweeping ocean views. Though their lights are fully automated today, several remain open for tours and self-guided walks along the coast. For anyone looking for a weekend adventure, these coastal beacons offer a scenic window into California’s maritime past.

Fort Point

At the northern tip of the city lies Fort Point, a historic site that was a former seaside fortification. Positioned atop a stairwell on the top floor sits a cute little lighthouse. It served as a working lighthouse from 1864-1934 when construction of the Golden Gate Bridge began.

Tours are not available for the lighthouse, but 30-minute tours of the fort run daily at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Fort Point is more of a tourist attraction than a lighthouse destination, but the fort is large and interesting to roam around. Other things to do around here include hiking up to the Golden Gate Bridge lookout, walking the bridge, or having a picnic at the Crissy Field Beaches.

Open Thursday through Monday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Roof access closes at 4:30 p.m.

201 Marine Dr, San Francisco, CA 94129

Point Bonita Lighthouse

Just six miles from the start of the Golden Gate Bridge, Point Bonita is close to the city and easy to do for a quick trip.

It’s unique as it is the only lighthouse in the US that can be reached by suspension bridge and was the last manned one on the California coast to have had a lighthouse keeper until 1981.

Currently, the suspension bridge leading to the lighthouse is closed for maintenance indefinitely, although it is usually open for tours. While closed, it’s still enjoyable to take the mile out and back hike down to the suspension bridge through a spooky hand-carved tunnel.

It’s located in Marin Headlands with numerous hiking trails nearby, as well as old military batteries, famous viewpoints of the city, and the Marine Mammal Center. The Marin Headlands is very close to Sausalito, with tons of shops and restaurants.

Hours are Thursday-Monday, 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Point Bonita Trailhead, Sausalito, CA 94965

Point Reyes Lighthouse

This 35-foot lighthouse is just an hour and a half from the bridge, winding through redwood forests and foggy farmland.

Alongside a fog signal building is a visitor center with exhibits about maritime history and local wildlife.

After leaving the visitor center is a half-mile walk, before a descent down 313 stairs to get to the lighthouse. The stairs can be closed if the wind speed exceeds 40mph. This location is considered one of the foggiest and windiest lighthouse stations. Some scenes from the 1980s horror film The Fog were filmed here.

Point Reyes National Seashore is a large area that includes beaches, hiking trails,and small towns like Inverness and Point Reyes Station. Check out the Point Reyes Shipwreck located behind a grocery store.

Open Friday-Monday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

27000 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Inverness, CA 94937

Point Montara Lighthouse

About 25 miles south of San Francisco, between the sleepy towns of Montara and Moss Beach, right off of Highway 1, is a blink-and-you ’ll-miss-it turn off for the Montara Lighthouse.

Established in 1875, the latest lens has been in operation since 1928, until it became automated in 1970.

At only 30 feet, it is one of the smallest on the list, but it makes up for size with beautiful views of the coastline, benches to sit and look out, and a trail to a beach cove. The grounds house a hostel run by Hostelling International, where one can stay in shared dorm accommodations.

Parking on the grounds is for hostel guests only, but there is street parking, and the gate is always unlocked, so one can roam around to explore the lighthouse.

Hours of the hostel are 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.-sunset for the grounds.

8800 CA-1, Montara, CA 94037

Pigeon Point Lighthouse

40 minutes past the Montara Lighthouse lies the Pigeon Point Lighthouse. The drive is scenic, passing by the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve with its spooky Cyprus Grove and Half Moon Bay’s many farms. In the spring, right after the rains, a super bloom of mustard sprouts up, blanketing the hills to a bright, vivid yellow.

At 115 ft, the lighthouse is quite statuesque and impressive. It’s one of the tallest lighthouses in the US and the tallest in California (tying with Point Arena).

Currently, the lighthouse is undergoing construction, and no tours are available, but completion is anticipated for next year. The grounds are available to walk around and include a visitor center with exhibits and information boards, as well as a Fresnel lens on display. There are beaches nearby to explore with walking trails.

Pigeon Point is a lot more remote, and the cell service here is sketchy, but what a lighthouse! This one also has a hostel on site, which is famous for having a hot tub overlooking the ocean!

The grounds are open from 8 a.m. to sunset, and the gift shop hours are between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

210 Pigeon Point Road, Pescadero, CA 94060

Marina District Lighthouse

The Marina District Lighthouse is more of a showpiece and was never a working lighthouse, but it’s worth checking out if you’re in the Marina. Situated in a parking lot right after St. Francis Yacht Club, it serves as a beacon to the entrance of the touristy wave organ. The lighthouse is designed as an old Roman-style military watch tower with cobblestones from the streets of San Francisco. This is the easiest lighthouse to visit without a car.

5633 Yacht Rd, San Francisco, CA 94123

Bonus Lighthouses

Point Arena Lighthouse: The best lighthouse tour on the list. Visitors can walk up to the top of the 115-foot lighthouse and walk around its balcony.

Point Cabrillo Lighthouse: The best lighthouse for a walk, as there are plenty of trails nearby that look out to the ocean.