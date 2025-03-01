Small Office, Big Impact: The Link Center’s Role in Public Health Knowledge

By Qi Mai

The Link Center at the City College Department of Community and Public Health is a peer-run resource center. It offers several training programs, including Addiction and Recovery Counseling, Community Health Worker, Community Mental Health and Healthcare Interpreting.

Despite its small size, the center has a high visit rate. Between Jan. 13 and Feb. 11 of this semester alone, 170 students visited 322 times for various forms of support. Over the course of an academic year, approximately 500 students will visit the center 2,000 times.

A Legacy of Support and Growth

The Link Center has a history spanning more than 30 years. Since the public health crisis in the 1990s, the San Francisco Department of Public Health has invested $100,000 annually into the City College community and Public Health Department to establish and sustain the center.

Additional funding comes from organizations such as Lab-Aids and the Department of Education’s Work-Study program. Andrew Ciscel, a former student and current counselor, is very familiar with Link Center’s history.

With a mission to promote public health knowledge, foster professional communication and enhance skills through hands-on experience, the Link Center has become an essential space for students. The availability of reliable funding has helped it develop into a welcoming place for study and professional practice.

A Cozy Space for Learning and Connection

Located in Harry Britt Building 301, the Link Center may be small – only about 12 square feet – but it is a warm and inviting space. The west and south walls are made of large glass panel windows with natural light and offer stunning views. To the west lies a green expanse and the variety of homes that characterize the city; to the south, the bustling bus terminal for routes 8 and 49 and the ascending Harold Avenue, creating a sense of movement and energy.

Inside, the office is thoughtfully arranged with two small study areas featuring large tables, a clean computer station and additional amenities. Students benefit from free printing, snacks, safe sex and menstrual products, and HIV information.

Peer support workers and experienced counselors are always available to assist. The center is particularly lively between 3 and 4 p.m. when many students arrive from their classes, turning the space into a hub of activity.

A Hub for Academic and Professional Growth

The Link Center is more than a study space. It’s a resource hub where students can get help with common academic challenges. With the assistance of Link Center staff, potential roadblocks such as navigating Canvas, communicating with professors, or conducting outreach can all be overcome.

Senior peer worker Angelica Garciacano, who has worked at the center for the last year, enjoys supporting fellow students. One memorable experience was assisting a senior student in accessing Canvas. Garciacano spent an hour helping her set up an email account and guiding her through the platform’s functions. The center’s staff regularly helps students save time and energy. Through these experiences, Garciacano has refined her professional communication skills and earned her Community Health Worker certificate. She is now preparing to transfer to a state university in the fall.

Registered nursing student Andrew Marzan has also benefited from his time at the center. Helping fellow students has provided him with valuable hands-on experience that has improved his communication skills and healthcare knowledge. These experiences have even helped him grasp complex course concepts like health interpreting. He encourages more students to take advantage of the center’s resources and engage in mutual learning and support.

A Resource Hub for Student Empowerment

Moving forward, the Link Center aims to empower students to engage in hands-on learning and community action related to health issues. It strives to provide a supportive environment for study, connection with peers and access to resources for projects that benefit justice-involved and gender-diverse individuals. The center continues to expand its facilities and services to better serve the diverse needs of the City College student population.

While fostering student success, professional development and a sense of community, the Link Center exemplifies how even a small space in the college, when well utilized and properly funded, can have a big impact.