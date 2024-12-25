The Evolution of CCSF Centers

By Hannah Clark-Nixon



City College of San Francisco offers six unique campuses throughout its community and has continued to serve the Bay Area since 1935.

CCSF currently offers courses at the following locations: Downtown Center, Chinatown/North Beach Center, Ocean Campus, Evans Center and Mission Center. Prior to 2023, there were eight original locations, including the addition of the Southeast Center and Fort Mason Center. As of 2024, there are a total of six CCSF satellite campuses, so what happened to the two left behind?

In 2023 the SFPUC (San Francisco Public Utilities Commission) ordered the entire Southeast campus and staff to be removed from the site with one day’s notice. According to the PUC notice, the building required seismic upgrades and ventilation repairs totaling more than the value of the building and is likely to be demolished. City College opened this campus in the early 90’s and offered as many as 25 classes annually, according to Chancellor David Martin.

During the campus sweep, ITS and facility departments were on site to salvage computer and network hardware. This was a devastating loss to the historically Black neighborhood within the Bayview region of San Francisco. Although there was still discussion of ways to refurbish the space, questions of funding and ownership were still at play. Fast forward to 2024, and a brand-new Southeast Community Center has opened nearby at 1550 Evans Ave, built by SFPUC. San Francisco voters approved bond measures in 2005 and 2020 to fund the construction and upgrading of City College campuses.

Fort Mason, settled in San Francisco’s affluent Marina district, is home to stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge nestled by the shore. In 2020, CCSF trustees approved a controversial decision to close down CCSF’s 40-year run at the Fort Mason Art Center. The decision was spurred by a need to close a $12.8 million projected deficit for the 2020 academic year and an estimated $27 million decrease in state funds due to COVID-19. Established political science teacher Rick Baum states the trustees are “Either incompetent or purposefully trying to discourage people from taking classes.”

The decision to close the arts center was not perceived well by the community and there were a multitude of questions as to why this had to happen. The new economic crisis of COVID-19 was a perpetual component of the decline of income for CCSF, specifically the Fort Mason campus leading to its closure.

Board member Ivy Lee states, “Fort Mason is an incredibly unique location, and the college has a long history there. But we have campuses that we own and don’t need to rent to use as learning space.” The center’s moving and construction would cost about $245,000 to relocate the kilns and other art equipment at the Fort Mason Center. It was in the city’s best interest, economically and financially, to close the center entirely.

Although City College has suffered two extreme losses over the last 5 years, the remaining six campuses are running up to speed. Let’s break them down.

As of 2024, San Francisco residents receive free tuition at any CCSF campus. Free City is a partnership between City College of San Francisco and the City and County of San Francisco, funded by the voters of San Francisco. This initiative enables San Francisco residents to enroll in CCSF for free. California residents are charged $46 per unit. For a full-time student taking at least 11 credits, their tuition would come out to roughly $506.00.

Location offerings:

The Ocean campus is CCSF’s main location and houses the majority of its student body. With all major public transportation and amenities, such as a full rec center, cafeteria, library and more, it is where most students go to navigate the next steps in their education.

Established in 1979, The Downtown location offers nine floors, including the basement where the culinary classes are held with a full-scale kitchen. Students are drawn to the central location and easily accessible through multiple forms of public transportation.

The John Adams location houses the School of Health & Public Safety. John Adams collaborates with health care and social service institutions to ensure that, upon completion of the study, students are prepared to respond to the current community needs.

Chinatown/North Beach Center is located in the heart of San Francisco’s Chinatown, sharing the border of the Financial District and North Beach. This location serves a large range of demographics and is near San Francisco’s new, T Line, transportation entity.

The Evans Center houses the City Build Program, a construction program that works in conjunction with the City and County Mayor’s office. It provides training and job placement services to San Francisco residents interested in pursuing a career in the construction industry.

CCSF Mission Center offers college-level general education classes, career and vocational training, ESL, transitional studies, and programs for working adults. In the heart of the Mission District, this location serves a vast majority of the San Francisco Hispanic population.

Each of these centers serves their communities with purpose, whether regarding its location and proximity, or the affordability of tuition for San Francisco residents. As many know, the cost of living in San Francisco is no small feat. With a housing crisis in constant battle with its residents, maintaining affordable education for students was a necessary proposition. The city continuously works to bring accessible education to its residents today and years to come.