The Guardsman Guide to Propositions in San Francisco

by Juliana Parente

San Francisco is a complex city, and the 2024 election ballot reflects that complexity: voters are tasked with deciding on 15 propositions covering issues like business taxes, reproductive rights, funding for healthcare facilities, and school building improvements. Of the 296 pages in the Voter Information Pamphlet (the brochure sent to registered voters), 222 are dedicated to Local Ballot Measures.

“I believe the proposition system encourages more people to participate in political decisions. The problem is the biased information that some inattentive voters rely on,” said Omar Aguilar, an ESL student at City College. Melina Markarian, a photography student at City College, shares a similar opinion. “I appreciate having a direct say on local matters, and people forget how much those decisions impact our lives compared to federal ones.”

While there’s no limit to the number of propositions that can be added to the ballot, restrictions apply to the qualification process. For initiatives, supporters have 180 days to gather signatures from 5% of the number of voters who participated in the last governor’s election – just over 546,600 signatures, according to the California Secretary of State’s Statement of Vote. Propositions K, L, M, N and O on the upcoming ballot followed this process.

Other types of proportions include legislative measures to amend the California Constitution or change a previous proposition. Bond measures, which approve long-term, low-interest debt, also require propositions. Additionally, voters can overturn legislative decisions through a protest referendum.

Propositions and the Rule of Law

“In general, political scientists who study California’s proposition system believe it undermines democracy because it’s misleading,” said Sarah Hill, an associate professor of political science at Cal State Fullerton. The proposition system originated in the 1900s as part of a political movement to give voters more power over businesses, which were seen as corrupt and buying political influence.

However, according to Professor Hill, the system doesn’t solve the problem. “You need millions of dollars to gather signatures in 180 days, and this work can’t be done by volunteers. After that, you need even more money to campaign for the proposition. This isn’t something done by the people for the people, but a tool of special interest groups and wealthy individuals to push their agendas onto the ballot,” she said.

How could the system be changed? Ironically, it would require a proposition to amend the California Constitution and end the current system.

In the meantime, Professor Hill offers advice for making informed decisions about the 15 propositions facing San Francisco voters this year. “First, investigate who is behind each proposition and their motivations. Check endorsements from groups you trust, and don’t rely solely on the materials you receive by mail. If you read the fine print, there’s no guarantee that their claim is accurate.”

A Look Back in History

California’s system, which allows members of the public to propose measures for the ballot, has been in place since 1911. According to the Legislative Analyst’s Office, which reviews the Governor’s annual budget, more than 1,700 initiatives have been submitted over the last century, with about one-fifth qualifying for the ballot.

The San Francisco Public Library offers an archive with the full text of San Francisco ballot propositions dating back to 1907. It also provides links to digitized PDF versions of election pamphlets, complete with summaries, results, and descriptions of each proposition.

PROPOSITION’S PATHWAY

The process starts with a draft and ends with the measure’s inclusion on the ballot—when that happens, it becomes a proposition.

Step 1 – Drafting the Proposal

Proponents draft the proposal or ask the Office of Legislative Counsel (which drafts statutes for legislators) for help.

Step 2 – Fiscal Review and Public Comment

The proponents submit the measure to the Attorney General, who will obtain a fiscal impact estimate from the Legislative Analyst’s Office and the Department of Finance and post it for public comment.



Step 3 – Legislative Hearings

Once the proposal is submitted to the Attorney General, the legislature may (but is not required to) hold committee hearings on the measure. When the proponents gather 25% of the required signatures, the legislature must hold at least one joint public hearing by appropriate Senate and Assembly committees.



Step 4 – Qualifying for the Ballot

Supporters have 180 days to gather 5% of the people who voted for governor in the last election—corresponding to more than 546,600 signatures in 2024. Once the proponents gather the required signatures, the Secretary of State verifies them and places the measure on the ballot. At this moment, it becomes a proposition.