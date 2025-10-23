The Maturity of Transformation: Adult Education Legacy

By Qi Mai

qmai10@mail.ccsf.edu

Thomas Tu, a retired engineer in his 60s, drives two hours from Fremont to study photography at Ocean Campus. “It’s worth it to take either a credit or a non-credit class at City College,” he said. “Other colleges couldn’t answer my questions, but City College helped me see photography in a new way.”

At City College, adult education focuses on building foundational skills, vocational training, and lifelong learning. Programs include Adult Basic Education, High School Equivalency, English as a Second Language (ESL), Career Technical Education (CTE), and Citizenship Preparation.

More than ten programs are offered across five centers and online platforms — most of them free, noncredit opportunities that serve thousands of San Franciscans each year.

John Adams Center

Despite the John Adams Center lacking an adult education program this semester, it still stands as a cornerstone of City College’s adult education, innovation and career development.

In 2019, Dean Edie Kaeuper took the lead at the John Adams. She secured funding for repairs and expansions, adding two new buildings and improving campus safety. Guided by the commitment to “put students first,” she worked to boost enrollment and expand adult education offerings.

Students of all ages and backgrounds, local and international, find John Adams a welcoming and convenient place to learn. So, when budget cuts forced the closure of the center’s ESL program in November 2022, students rallied in protest, showing their deep attachment to the place that had transformed their lives.

Evans Center

The Evans Center offers high-quality Career Technical Education programs that match San Francisco’s labor market needs. These include Automotive, Motorcycle, Construction and Custodial Training.

The Evans Center is also home to the CityBuild Program, a collaboration with the City and County Mayor’s office that provides workforce training and job placement for residents pursuing careers in construction. Over the decades, it has helped tens of thousands of students launch their dream careers — often with free tuition.

In his 40s, Ahmed Wadhah M. is working as a federal security officer. Yet, beneath the uniform and responsibility lies a lifelong passion he has never given up on: becoming a professional mechanic — just like he was back home in Yemen.

After moving to the United States, Ahmed worked hard to support his family, but he always looked for a way back to the profession he loved. In 2018, he heard from his roommate that City College had launched an Aviation Maintenance Technology Program at Evans Center. Excited, he rushed to register, but the program was full, and he was placed on a long waiting list.

Determined, he regularly called the program office to check on availability. Then, in 2019, the call finally came: a student had dropped out, and a spot had opened for Ahmed. His dream was within reach. But then, just days later, his immigration application had been approved and he could finally bring his wife and children the the states from Yemen.

“It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made,” Ahmed said. “I knew I had to choose my family. That always comes first.” He gave up his spot in the program and flew to Yemen to bring his family to the U.S.A. Since then, he’s been focused on raising his children and providing for his household. But his dream of becoming an aviation mechanic never faded.

Now, six years later, Ahmed is still waiting for the AMT program’s return.

“CCSF created this program for people like me. It’s accessible, affordable, and gives me a real future — for me and my whole family.” As he spoke, a smile crossed his face, revealing the quiet pride of a man who’s never given up on his dream. From security to skies, City College will help Ahmed Wadhah M.’s return to his Dream Career.

“This is the place for anyone who wants to learn a trade. The instructors are supportive, and the students are committed. I came here without ever having turned a wrench, and I’m leaving with training and a degree.” Eric Silver, a motorcycle technology student, said.

Before taking Construction Technology classes, some female students felt a little nervous, but they were thrilled with the hands-on learning and their diverse, friendly classmates. They learned about all aspects of construction, from blueprints to framing.

Dean Dr. Frederick Teddi shared that the center’s biggest challenge has been limited space for its growing student population. This year, the Evans Center has planned a major remodeling project.

Empowering Education

Every year, thousands of adult learners come to City College not only to gain practical skills but to pursue career-oriented opportunities. City College’s labor-market-driven programs enable students to advance their careers, reenter the workforce, and earn while learning. Each year, a wide range of career events and fairs take place across City College campuses, connecting students with employers in multiple fields. These include the Ocean Campus Career Fair, CCSF Connect / Open House & Resource Fair, CCSF Connect 2025, Academic Contest and Automotive Pre-Apprenticeship

Enduring Values

If traditional education represents youth and discovery, adult education reflects maturity and transformation. Since 1935, City College’s adult education programs have helped millions grow personally and professionally. The 1976 mural Educate to Liberate at the John Adams Center — restored in 2006 — symbolizes this lasting commitment.