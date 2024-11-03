The Rams Lose Home Opener in OT

The Rams Football Team rush onto the George M. Rush Field to play their season home opener against College of the Sequoias on September 14, 2024. Coming from a lost last week, the Rams played a strong first half scoring 17 points and holding the Sequoias to just 2 points. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman)

Rams RB Feiamma Armstrong (32) runs for a 25-yard gain in the first half against the visiting Sequoias on September 14, 2024, in San Francisco. RB Feiamma Armstrong averaged 8.9 yards on 11 carries for a total of 98 yards and 1 TD. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman)