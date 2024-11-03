Monday, November 18, 2024
The Rams Lose Home Opener in OT

The Rams Football Team rush onto the George M. Rush Field to play their season home opener against College of the Sequoias on September 14, 2024. Coming from a lost last week, the Rams played a strong first half scoring 17 points and holding the Sequoias to just 2 points. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman) 

Rams RB Feiamma Armstrong (32) runs for a 25-yard gain in the first half against the visiting Sequoias on September 14, 2024, in San Francisco. RB Feiamma Armstrong averaged 8.9 yards on 11 carries for a total of 98 yards and 1 TD. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman)

 

Rams RB Richard Washington (3) breaks tackles as he scores a TD on an 11-yard run in the 2nd half of the game against the Sequoias on September 14, 2024, in San Francisco. RB Richard Washington had 5 carries for 43 yards.
(Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman)

 

Rams WR Bryson Waterman (2) celebrates after scoring on a 68-yard pass play from QB Eric Waugh on September 14, 2024, in San Francisco. WR Bryson Waterman had 3 receptions for a total of 102 yards. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman)

 

The College of the Sequoias kick a field goal in overtime for the win on September 14, 2024, in San Francisco. The Rams came back in the 4th qt on a Richard Washington TD run to tie the score 24 – 24 and force overtime. Final score: Sequoias 27, Rams 24. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman)

 

